BED STUY WELCOMES THE BURGER HOUSE

New Restaurant Serves Up American Comfort

Elected officials and civic leaders joined the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District for a special ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of The Burger House. Hosted by Brooklyn’s Community Board 3 Chair and small business owner Richard Flateau, the social distanced gathering included greetings from Brooklyn’s newly minted state representatives New York Senator Jabari Brisport, and New York Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman who personally presented owner Jon Yearwood with a certificate acknowledging his latest entrepreneurial venture and applauded him for his commitment to the Bed-Stuy Community.

Other guests included 36th Council District hopefuls Tahirah Moore and Henry Butler who presented Yearwood with a congratulatory letter on behalf of councilman Robert E. Cornegy. The note congratulated Yearwood for his “investment in the community” and for illustrating a “vote of confidence in the neighborhood.”

Yearwood, a seasoned entrepreneur who operated several successful ventures prior to entering into the restaurant business, says The Burger House is an ode to his eclectic taste buds. “When the pandemic hit,” Yearwood who was born in the south and grew up in East Flatbush, recalled. “While sheltering in, I wanted something good to eat besides what was being offered in my neighborhood, so I set out to create it.” The final results – The Burger House – where quality food, prepared to order is served in a friendly, warm, comfortable environment.

The Burger House menu has something for everyone. Signature burgers include a gourmet beef and turkey burgers for meat eaters’ pallets; luscious salmon, and crab-cake burgers for pescatarians; and a plant-based burger for vegans. Appetizers, and sides include lobster mac, fried okra and calamari. Other food items include tequila-lime, buffalo and jerk wings, salads, and a variety of delectable sliders.

Centrally located in Brooklyn, The Bed-Stuy Gateway BID has proudly stood as one of the borough’s most prominent commercial and cultural focal points. Since 2009, the agency has partnered with local neighbors, and stakeholders to enrich its community through economic development while promoting its rich history of cultural diversity. Through a wide array of programs and services, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID is committed to seeing the community thrive and blossom into the popular destination for all things Brooklyn.