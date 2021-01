The 44th Black Heritage Forever Stamp honoring late playwright August will be dedicated today Thursday, January 28, 2021 on the Postal Service Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information, visit usps.com/blackheritage-augustwilson.

Among other awards for numerous plays, Wilson won seven New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and a Tony Award, for 1987’s “Fences”; and two Pulitzer Prizes, for “Fences” and 1990’s “The Piano Lesson.”