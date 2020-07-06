Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19

She had no symptoms prior to getting her test result

Keisha Lance Bottoms has tested positive for COVID-19, the Atlanta mayor announced Monday on Twitter.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms tweeted.

Bottoms, who is in the running to be Democratic presidential presumptive nominee Joe Biden‘s running mate, has been an early standout among city leaders praised for their response to the coronavirus pandemic since the nation went into lockdown in March.

