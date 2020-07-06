Our Time Press

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Bottoms disclosed her positive diagnosis to the nation using Twitter.

She had no symptoms prior to getting her test result

 Gerren Keith Gaynor
www.thegrio.com

Keisha Lance Bottoms has tested positive for COVID-19, the Atlanta mayor announced Monday on Twitter.
“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms tweeted.
Bottoms, who is in the running to be Democratic presidential presumptive nominee Joe Biden‘s running mate, has been an early standout among city leaders praised for their response to the coronavirus pandemic since the nation went into lockdown in March.
