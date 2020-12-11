As NYCHA Prepares To Clean Its Act, New Job Opportunities Emerge In Maintenance

Good news! NYCHA (the New York City Housing Authority) is seeking to immediately hire skilled repair personnel for likely 100+ maintenance worker positions. The new hires will perform repairs in residential apartment buildings at various locations throughout the five boroughs.

NYCHA is the nation’s largest public housing authority, with an operating budget of $3.3 billion and over 11,000 employees who manage and maintain 311 developments housing about 400,000 residents.

The hourly pay rate is $29.98 for a guaranteed 40 hours of work with possible opportunities for overtime. This salary increases to $31.16 after two years. (*Note that appointments made at this time aren’t permanent but are expected to be long term and could extend to a year or more. Those hired may become eligible for permanent appointment if they take the civil service exam for Maintenance Worker expected to be offered in 2021.)

Employees can enroll in a fully-paid basic health and hospitalization insurance plan that covers their families and takes effect after 90 days on the job. There are a variety of other health plans from which to choose and, if an employee opts to join Teamsters’ Local 237, the union welfare fund will provide prescription drug coverage, dental and vision benefits.

Important to note also, is that although newly-hired maintenance workers may be placed immediately after applying, the traditional work schedule – Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – will change beginning in the first half of 2021, when NYCHA will convert to alternate work schedules. At that time, new hirees will be reassigned to a compressed schedule consisting of

four 10-hour weekdays (8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.), and every other Saturday.

Workers may also be assigned to work on Sundays on a rotating basis and be on-call for emergencies.

NYCHA does not have a NYC residency requirement, so employees may live outside of the five boroughs. For NYC residents, efforts will be made (but no guarantees) to place new hires at a NYCHA housing development in the borough in which they reside. All candidates must

present suitable documentation of legal authorization to work in the United States and will be subject to full-panel pre-employment controlled substance testing.

Candidates receiving a conditional offer of employment are subject to a criminal-convictions screening to the extent permitted by Article 23-A of the NYS Correction Law and the NYC Fair Chance Act. Application fees totaling $192.00, consist of $60.00 for application processing, an $87.00 fee for fingerprinting and background investigation and $45.00 for pre-employment controlled-substance testing. For immediate consideration, send your resume by email with the subject line “NYCHA MAINTENANCE WORKER,” directly to hr.recruitment@nycha.nyc.gov.