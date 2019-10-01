Arts for Art at Weeksville

Friday, October 18th

Weeksville Heritage Center
158 Buffalo Ave.,
7:30pm
$15.
Enjoy the fruits of a collaboration celebrating Jazz’s African American roots in one of America’s first free Black communities. This is one of a series of weekend performances in October placing a spotlight on jazz and improvised music in Crown Heights, a neighborhood key to its development. Featuring poet David Mills, followed by the Gerald Cleaver Trio, with Gerald Cleaver on drums, Brandon Seabrook on guitar and Brandon Lopez on bass. Tickets at brownpapertickets.

David Mark Greaves

