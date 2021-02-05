Another Real Estate Cautionary Tale

by Joe Gonzalez

Just when people thought they had heard of all the shady real estate deals, another one–indeed a particularly brazen one—is in progress in the heart of Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.



This apparently suspect deal involves a property located at 1 Agate Court–a one block long dead-end street just off Atlantic Avenue. The three-story brownstone building, sited at the northwest corner with a two car garage attached, appears to have been purchased for the paltry sum of $850,000 from a partially blind 87 year old diabetic, Lois Cothron. To be clear there are few brownstone buildings in New York City that are in that range–most such properties start at a minimum of one million dollars—which suggests that something is not right about this deal. Indeed, on Agate Court itself three brownstone buildings have been sold in the past two years for prices ranging from $1,700,000 to $1,900,000.



According to Ms. Lois Cothron herself, there are two persons of interest in this suspect deal: they are Philip Germain and Ms. Nadine Morency-Mohs. This team convinced Ms. Cothon to sell them the the building for what she understood to be the sum of $1,700,000. Ms. Cothron told this reporter that they shoved some papers in front of her and she signed her name on the papers without carefully reading them because she has poor eyesight. When she asked about payment and move out conditions, Mr. Germain and Ms. Morency-Mohs told her she would get two checks of $850,000 each–totaling the agreed upon purchase price of $1,700,000. A careful review of the legal deed filed with the building department shows that the property was “sold” by Ms. Cothron to an entity called 1 Agate LLC. LLC are the initials for limited liability company. Mr. Germain told this reporter that he is the ‘owner’ of 1 Agate LLC. And public records on file with the New York Secretary of State’s Office show that the 1 Agate LLC was incorporated in December 2020.



Only when it was too late, did Ms. Cothron realize that the document read $850,000 and there would be only one payment and not two checks of $850,000 (totaling $1,700,000). Ms. Lois Cothron has long told family and friends that she hoped to live out her final days in her native Georgia. Oh, but it gets worse–much worse. The individuals who first approached Ms. Cothon– Mr. Philip Germain and Ms. Nadine Morency-Mohs—also convinced Ms. Cothron to move out of the residence “so they could fix it up”, just before their ‘boss’ signs the check. So, Ms. Cothron moved out of her home of fifty years and proceeded to spend a long weekend with some friends. Later, her neighbors were stunned to see her sleeping inside her personal automobile parked in front of One Agate Court for several days, surrounded by her personal possessions.



The remaining tenants in One Agate Court have reported that, since taking control of the building, Mr. Germain has been making the building unlivable in the hope of forcing them to move out. According to these sources, Mr. Germain has removed walls, three smoke alarms, disabled the front doorbell, turned off gas service and removed the building’s hallway lights and removed the mailbox thereby depriving the tenants of getting their mail. Nonetheless, the residents have so far remained resolute that they will not move out. But these tenants feel that they are now caught in a catch twenty-two–if they remain silent, they suffer; and if they complain to New York City Officialdom, they run the risk their home will be condemned by the authorities.



It remains to be seen what will happen in and to this building. Moreover, neighbors are worried night and day about Ms. Cothron’s whereabouts as she has not been seen lately.