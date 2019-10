Sunday, October 27th

“Ancestral Memories” Opening Reception The Dorsey Art Gallery, 553 Rogers Ave., 3-8pm, FREE. The longstanding Dorsey Art Gallery mounts a show dedicated to some of our great painters, sculptors and printmakers who have passed on. They are James Sepyo, Brent Bailer, Edward Martin and Ellsworth Ausby. The closing event is Sunday, November 10th from 3-8pm.