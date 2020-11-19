A Healthy Immune System Can Defeat Covid-19

By Fai Walker

The COVID 19 virus is like a burglar who enters your home uninvited – because you forgot to close the window – making access to your wealth easy.

If you have a strong immune system the intruder takes a beating and scurries out of there. But if your immune system is a punk, it will hide under the bed defenseless.

Your immune system is your first line of defense against any and all virus, bacteria, and infections. Your immune system includes the lymph system, tonsils, the thymus gland, spleen, bone marrow, and white blood cells. Developing and nourishing a healthy immune system is imperative to maintaining good health.



A strong immune system means that infections are less frequent and healing is quicker, and there are vitamins, foods and herbs that help strengthen it. Among the herbs are: Ashwagandha, Astragalus, Boneset, Echinacea, Rhodiola, Eleuthero (Siberian Ginseng), Red Root, and Reishi. The first four can be used long-term with no side effect. Before you use any of the herbs, Google them so you understand how they affect your body because each of us is different. For instance: Be aware that Echinacea should be used at the onset of cold- or flu-like symptoms. It should be stopped once the symptoms disappear. If you are pregnant do not take Ashwagandha. If you have late-stage Lyme disease do not take Astragalus. You get the point.



Eat foods high in vitamin A, C, E, D, selenium and zinc: almonds, apricots, barley, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, collards, kale, brewer’s yeast, fish, legumes, lima beans, mushrooms, pecans, all seeds, soy lecithin, soybeans and whole grains.

Keep robbers out of your house. Close the window on COVID-19 by eating a nutrient-rich diet, getting to bed by 10pm (because the body heals itself while we sleep), and staying positive. I like nothing more than a good fight – and I’m betting on you!

Herbs are available at Sacred Vibes Apothecary, 376 Argyle Road, sacredvibeshealing.com; Herbal Remedies 453 Court Street, remediesherbshop.com; and Radicle Herbs, 394 Atlantic Avenue, radicleherbshop.com. All three are open with no walk-ins, but pick-up, pre-ordered herbs only. Each shop has a knowledgeable herbalist who can help you select the right herbs, tonic or tincture for you.



Fai Walker makes Whisper Organic Body Care Products and is founder and principal facilitator of Return to Wholeness, a company providing professional development for sustainability educators.