A.G. James on the Resignation of Governor Cuomo

Left: Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will be New York’s first female governor. Right: A.G. Letitia James

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign from office:
“Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice.
“I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

