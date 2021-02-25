A FLOWER SHOP FLOURISHES IN BROOKLYN

On the heels of its 5th anniversary, Brooklyn Blooms, Bedford-Stuyvesant premiere floral boutique, celebrated the opening of its second location at 1113 Fulton Street with a social distanced ribbon cutting ceremony. Hosted by Bed-Stuy Gateway BID, the festive safe affair included a warm greeting from Community Board 3 Chair and Small business owner Richard Flateau, who on behalf of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adam presented Owner/Floral Architect LaParis Phillips with a special citation acknowledging the 29-year-old entrepreneur’s accomplishments and commitment in investing back into the community.



“Bedford Stuyvesant has a rich tradition of entrepreneurship and small business ownership,” shared New York State Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman. “It’s an honor stand here with LaParis Phillips, [and] Angel Melendez, who owns and has operated Flower Works for over 25 years. This demonstrates that black businesses have longevity and have the ability to survive and strive.”

“This is so surreal to me and certainly a dream come true,” expressed Phillips. “I walked by this location for years and dreamed of having my shop located here, and now it is.” Other attending guests included community Activist and candidate for New York City 36th Council District Tahirah Moore supporting business owners, staff members, family and friends.



A life in flowers wasn’t a top priority for Phillips, a St. Louis, MO native who moved to New York after graduating from Stephens College with a degree in Fashion Marketing & Management. Upon her arrival she found the fashion industry fiercely competitive and forged a new path as a floral artist. She opened her first boutique at 433 Nostrand Avenue, in 2017. Since then, she has generously contributed to the wealth of the community by creating jobs and offering an inspirational space that is alive with beauty.



Brooklyn Blooms draws inspiration from fashion, nature and art while using flowers as the medium. Mixing textures, colors, and silhouettes applies to arranging flowers just as much as it applies to creating the perfect look. The brand believes that everyone is an individual and deserves to have florals tailored just for them, even down to the vessel. By using curated seasonal blooms in interesting found vases Brooklyn Blooms create “beautiful things out of beautiful things” with its customer in mind.



Centrally located in Brooklyn, The Bed-Stuy Gateway BID has proudly stood as one of the borough’s most prominent commercial and cultural focal points. Since 2009, the agency has partnered with local neighbors, and stakeholders to enrich its community through economic development while promoting the community’s rich history of cultural diversity. Through a wide array of programs and service, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID is committed to seeing the community it serves thrive and blossom into the marquee destination for all things Brooklyn.

