A Ballad for Harlem Conversation: Sculptor Augusta Savage

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture,

515 Malcolm X Blvd., Manhattan,

6:30-8:30pm, FREE.

Dr. Jeffreen M. Hayes and independent curator and writer Niama Sandy will discuss the artistic vision and impact of Harlem Renaissance sculptor Augusta Savage. Dr. Hayes is the author of Augusta Savage: Renaissance Woman and curator of the recent exhibition, “Augusta Savage: Renaissance Woman,” at the New-York Historical Society. Visit our digital collections here to see some of our archival collections related to Savage. A book-signing with Hayes’ book will follow the program and the book will be on sale in the Schomburg gift shop. [RSVP at Eventbrite]