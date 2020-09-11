15 Black Military Heroes Through the Years

By Lynette Holloway,

First Casualty of the American Revolution

Crispus Attucks:

The former slave was the first casualty of the American Revolutionary War when he was killed during the Boston Massacre. In 1888 the Crispus Attucks monument was unveiled in the Boston Common.

First Black Minuteman

Lemuel Haynes: He served as a minuteman during the American Revolutionary War, fighting at the April 1775 Battle of Lexington. He was an indentured servant who enlisted in the war after earning his freedom. He later became an ordained Protestant minister.

