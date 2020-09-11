Our Time Press

15 Black Military Heroes Through the Years

The 369th Infantry Regiment served on the front lines for 191 days during World War I, longer than any other American unit. In that time, the Soldiers of the regiment, known as the "Harlem Hellfighters," never gave up any ground they captured. (Photo Credit: National Archives)

By Lynette Holloway, 

First Casualty of the American Revolution
Crispus Attucks: 
The former slave was the first casualty of the American Revolutionary War when he was killed during the Boston Massacre. In 1888 the Crispus Attucks monument was unveiled in the Boston Common.

First Black Minuteman
Lemuel Haynes: He served as a minuteman during the American Revolutionary War, fighting at the April 1775 Battle of Lexington. He was an indentured servant who enlisted in the war after earning his freedom. He later became an ordained Protestant minister.

Read More Here

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Our Time Press Q & A with Michael Hardy

Committed to the March

Cast Your Ballot at Barclays Early Voting and Election Day

OUR TIME PRESS Q&A with …MICHAEL A. HARDY, ESQ.

New Phase for King’s Dream

MEC FALL SEMESTER UNDERMINED: Part II

The Young Progressives & Kamala Harris

OTP Q & A: With Judith Harrison, Borough Commander for Patrol Brooklyn North, NYPD

Categories