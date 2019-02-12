WHAT’S GOING ON

FEBRUARY 2019

Trump’s 90-minute State of the Union Address still has fact check researcher probing for accuracies. His message was not conciliatory. He obsessed on his south United States border wall. Americans may have to brace for another limited government shutdown. He put Democrats on notice about partisan investigations. He boasted about the largest Congressional women’s freshman class, oblivious to the fact that the phenom was made possible by his racist, intolerant administration. He must not have been to happy about the Democratic rebuttal to his SOTU, by a non-Congressional Black woman Stacey Abrams, who lost her bid for Governor of Georgia last year owing to GOP machinations. The Abrams’ response to his SOTU offered hope for the Republic. She referenced voter suppression, government shutdowns, health care, climate change, immigration, the nuts and bolt matters to the American middle class. A Democratic Party rising star, Ms. Abrams is being encouraged to run for US Senate from Georgia next year.

A media blitz has surrounded Central Harlem City Councilman Bill Perkins, who once battled cancer, who had an encounter with NYPD last weekend and was taken into custody owing to erratic behavior. He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital for psychiatric evaluation. A press release from Councilman Perkins office attributed last week’s behavior to his medication regimen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

The NYC Public Advocate Special Election date is February 26. A nonpartisan election, there are 17 contenders for the coveted #2 spot in NYC government…… New York State Senator Brian Benjamin was appointed Chair of new Committee of Revenue and Budget…… Where were Governor Cuomo and Brooklyn’s Borough President Eric Adams who did not attend Rev Al Sharpton’s National Action Network celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday. It is a place where all politicos foregather annually.

There seems to be a power battle between the City Council and the Mayor. The Council wants more power with regard to the new Charter Revision changes approved by the electorate last November. City Council wants more say regarding Land Use.

ARTS/CULTURE/ HISTORY

FINE ART: The 10th Anniversary of the Harlem Fine Arts Show will be observed February 14to 17 at The Riverside Church, 91 CLAREMONT Avenue, one block west of Broadway on 120 Street, where more than 40 visual artists – paintings, sculpture, lithographs, photography will display and vend their works. Prominent participating fine artists include Michael Escoffery, Woodrow Nash, Otto Neals, Woodrow Nash, and Kevin Williams/ The Madison Square Boys and GIRLS Club will host the opening night gala with A Salute to Blacks in Technology and will present Lifetime Achievement Awards. Visit HFAS.ORG.

The Ebony Society’s Annual Black History Month Art Exhibit, POWER TO THE PEOPLE, a group show of 10 artists, including Mira Gandy, Suprina, Burroughs Lamar, Malcolm Pinckney, Kathleen Celestin-Parks and Steed Taylor, curated by the NYC Parks Ebony Society runs through February 28 Exhibit venue is the Arsenal Gallery, Central Park, 830 Fifth Avenue, 64th Street, Third Floor, M-F, 9 am to 5 pm. Free admission. Call 212.360 8163.

DANCE: The multicultural dance company, The Complexions Contemporary Ballet, presents its 25th Anniversary season with performances at the Joyce Theater, Manhattan, from February 19 to March 3. Performances include the world premiere of woke, a work that looks into current social issues; From Then to Now, a compilation of repertory favorites; the premiere of “Bach 25;” the return of “Star of Dust,” the David Bowie ballet tribute; and Complexions co—founder Desmond Richardson who performs for the last time as a member of the CCB season Gala on February 21. Founded in 1994 by African American choreographers/dancers Richardson and Dwight Rhoden, two Alvin Ailey choreography/dancer alum, the CCB company is world renown. Visit COMPLEXIONSDANCE.ORG

NEWSMAKERS

RIP: Kermit Eady, Founder and President/Chief Executive Officer of the Black United Fund of New York, died. Founded in 1979 to organize human and financial resources of Black and minority people, the Black United Fund organized the human and financial resources of Black and minority people. Initially capitalized at $8000, the Fund’s assets swelled to more than $100 million in 20 years. The nonprofit Black United Fund of NY developed more than 400 units of affordable housing and purchased a radio station

RIP: Stanley Weldon Hill, 83, prominent labor leader, died. Native New Yorker, Stanley Hill was a social worker after graduating from Iona College. He became union representative for the Social Service Employees Union, Local 371. Later, he became the Executive Director of the largest union in NYC, District Council 37, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, which made his a house name in local media circles.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Feb 22: The Harlem Opera Theater presents a Tribute to the achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr on the occasion of his 90th birthday anniversary and of Thomas A Dorsey, pianist composer Master Musician, the father of gospel music, at the Harlem School of the Arts 645 St. Nicholas Avenue, Harlem. Visit harlemoperatheater.org.

The One Hundred Black Men of New York organization will host its 39th Annual Benefit Gala at the Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel, located at 811 Seventh Avenue, Manhattan on Thursday, February 21. The distinguished Gala honorees are Benjamin Tucker, NYPD; Andre Branch; Nilka Thomas; Madison Square Garden; Congressman Hakeem Jeffries; and Mt. Sinai Hospital Visit. Ohbm.org.

Read NY Times 1/31 supplement, “ 42 AT 100,” a collector’s item about Jackie Robinson who crossed the color line, in 1947, and became the first Black man to play Major League Baseball, with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Supplement was a commemoration of the Robinson centennial. Wonder if Randy Archibald, the NYT first Black sports editor, had his fingerprints on this informative Jackie Robinson supplement! Check out the Museum of the City of New York exhibit, “In the Dugout with Jackie Robinson: An Intricate Portrait of a Baseball Legend,” located on Fifth Avenue at 103 Street, which runs from January 21 to June 28.