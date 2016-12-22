Vickie Winans

By Victoria Horsford

 GOOD NEWS

Barack Obama

On December 19th, President Barack Obama grants clemency to 231 federal inmates, he issued 78 pardons and commuted the sentences of 153 prisoners. To date, his acts of clemency totals 1,324– the largest ever for any US President. He has commuted the sentences of 1,178, including 395 serving life sentences.   A pardon eradicates any legal liabilities from a conviction. A commutation will shorten actual prison time but does not eliminate a conviction nor restore rights which were lost. President Obama’s actions are an effort to free inmates, mostly African-Americans and Latinos, serving lengthy sentences, the result of the government’s “War On Drugs”. The 12/19 clemency action may not be the last for the Obama White House.

White male millionaire Jean Louis Goldwater Bourgeois will give a little bit of Manhattan back to Native Americans. He will transfer the deed of his $4 million landmarked West Village house, located at 6 Weehawken Street, to a nonprofit controlled by the Lenape tribe, indigenous Manhattan people. The Lenapes were the original inhabitants of Manhattan, land of many hills. Bourgeois advocates for Native American causes. He recently returned to NY after spending two months in North Dakota protesting the proposed pipeline near the Sioux Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

DECEMBER PARTIES

The Apollo Theater presented “The First Noel”, the Classical Theatre of Harlem’s endearing musical about home, memories and family traditions………. The Uptown Dance Academy presented its “21st Black Nutcracker Show”, a Xmas/Kwanzaa dance/music confection which includes music by Tchaikovsky and Ellington and dance genres like ballet, African, modern and hip-hop on 12/16 at the Hostos Center for Arts and Culture in the Bronx. Community Board 10 hosted a holiday celebration on 12/9 and presented a special award to Chet Whye, political strategist-cum-community advocate….Kenneth Morrison’s Lemor Realty hosted a lavish holiday gala at the subterranean hot spot Row House on 12/9, which was frequented by elected officials and mostly Gen-X real estate elites, as was the posh Horsford Group’s Alyah and Rob Annual Holiday Party at the Cove Lounge…….. The MLK Democrats hosted its Annual Toy Drive at the Kennedy Center, which was filled to overflow and politicos everywhere like Assemblywoman-elect Inez Dickens, retiring Congressman Charlie Rangel and the usual suspects, Democratic district leaders, judges, lawyers……………. Unlimited Contact duo Bob Tate and Dedra Tate hosted their Annual Toy Drive at Cove Lounge on 12/18. They got enough toys to open a gift shop.

 CULTURE STUFF

Of the 32 Americans who qualified for the 2017 Rhodes Scholars Program, seven are African-Americans. Created in 1902, the Rhodes Scholarship is the highest award for American college students. The scholarship is for graduate study at Oxford University in England. The following is a list of the scholars and their college affiliation.  Cameron D. Clarke: Howard; Aryn A. Frazier, University of Virginia; Christian E. Nattiel, West Point; Olivia A. Klevorn, Yale; Aaron C. Robertson, Princeton; Ahmed M. Ahmed, Cornell; and Caylin L. Moore, Texas Christian University.  

HOLIDAY READING LIST

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ swan song interview with President Obama which is the Atlantic magazine cover story MY PRESIDENT WAS BLACK: A History of the First African- American White House – And Of What Came Next. It is going to be the talk of all post-holiday parties well into the New Year.

Lebron James

LeBron James is the Sports Illustrated magazine’s “Sportsman of the Year” in its 12/19 double issue. The magazine is chock-full of 2016 sports highlights and rising stars, including a Muhammad Ali remembrance and photo essay. African-American athletes from track, boxing, basketball and football dominate this issue, which looks like Ebony magazine back in the day.

Time magazine’s 2016 TOP 10 Fiction Books includes four titles by African-Americans: “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, “Another Brooklyn” by Jacqueline Woodson, “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi and “Swing Time” by Zadie Smith. On Time’s Top 10 Nonfiction list there are four titles by African-Americans including “Kill ‘Em and Leave, Searching for James Brown and the American Soul” by James McBride; “Hidden Figures”, about Black women mathematicians who were a part of the NASA space program, by Margot Lee Shetterly; Teju Cole’s “Known and Strange Things”, a book of essays; and “MARCH,Vol. 3”, by Congressman John Lewis.

Milton Allimadi’s second edition of his nonfiction monograph, “The Heart of Darkness: How White Writers Created the Racist Image of Africa”. This is a well-researched, cutting-edge, provocative indictment and study of how mainstream media purposely distorts news emanating from Out of Africa. Ugandan-born scholar Allimadi is the publisher of   blackstarnews.com and an alum of the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism. 

NEWSMAKERS

Happy Birthday, Dear Capricorns: Mary J. Blige, Morris Chestnut, IT entrepreneur Laurent Delly, Taye Diggs, real estate baron Walter Edwards, entertainment impresario Mary Flowers, George Foreman, attorney Wallace Ford; Cuba Gooding, Jr; Janet Jackson, Mae Jackson, LeBron James, LL Cool J, Steve Harvey, filmmaker Rafee Kamaal, UniWorld founder Byron Lewis, First Lady Michelle Obama, Elayne Richards, culture czar Voza Rivers, NYS Democrat ED, Basil Smikle and Denzel Washington.

 Dandy Wellington, master of song, dance and style and his band will spend the holidays performing at the Sydney Opera House in Australia, where their engagement runs through late January…… Valerie Bradley, Harlem businesswoman and co-author of the book, “Harlem Travel Guide”, spends the holidays in Dakar, Senegal where she will attend a wedding……….Victoria Pannell, one of the Millennials referenced in WGO two weeks ago, got an early Xmas gift early admission to Duke University.

Howard Bingham

RIP: Howard Bingham, 77, died in Los Angeles last week. Bingham was Muhammad Ali’s best friend, confidant and photographer. Born in Mississippi, Bingham was raised in Los Angeles. A photo journalist, he worked for Life and Sports Illustrated magazines, photographed world leaders and celebrities. He published numerous photo essays of Ali, his friend for 50 years. He also dabbled in electoral politics, which died with his primary bid. His marriage, which ended in divorce, produced two sons, Dustin and Damian.

RIP: African Sun-Times Publisher Dr. Chika Onyeani died last week. An African Diaspora advocate, he was a household name to Continental Africans, stateside Africans and African-Americans. The NY/NJ- based businessman was the publisher of the African Sun-Times, a weekly newspaper distributed in NY and NJ. He wrote the shock-value book titled “Capitalist Nigger”. The Dean of African Media, he co-founded, then became the first national chair of the United African Congress. He was the first chair of the African Union Diaspora Task Team of the African Union. Read the blackstarnews.com tribute to Nigerian-born Igbu Chika Onyeani. He will be buried in Nigeria. The Onyeani family will host a NY memorial early next year.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS

Award-winning gospel diva comes to town in “Holiday Praise with Vickie Winans”, a musical celebration of the gift of Xmas and the rich heritage of soul food…. and all that you can eat on December 23rd at 8 pm at Thomasina’s Banquet Hall, 205-35 Linden Boulevard, St. Albans, Queens. [Call for reservations at 718.525.5273]

The Voza Rivers New Heritage Theatre and the Museum of Natural History presents “KWANZAA 2016” with Ruben Studdard, “Songs for the Soul”, at the Millstein Hall at the Museum on Central Park

Vickie Winans

West at 79th Street, Manhattan on December 30th, 12 noon to 3 pm. [Visit amnh.org]

MERRY XMAS, HAPPY HANUKKAH, HAPPY KWANZAA!

Harlem-based entrepreneur Victoria Horsford can be contacted at victoria.horsford@gmail.com.

admin

Latest posts by admin (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

347 COMMENTS

  1. Just desire to say your article is as astonishing.

    The clearness to your publish is just cool and i can suppose you are a professional on this subject.

    Fine with your permission allow me to seize your feed to stay updated with forthcoming
    post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please continue the gratifying work.

  3. What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found
    It positively useful and it has helped me out loads.
    I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist other
    users like its aided me. Great job.

  4. Hmm itt appears like your blog ate my first comment (it wass
    super long) so I guess I’ll just sum iit up
    what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I tooo am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
    Do you have any suggestions for inexperienced blog writers?
    I’d genuinely appreciate it.

  9. Measles signs and symptoms can occur up to three weeks after preliminary direct exposure, so the duration for new infections directly connected to the
    initial episode at the Disney parks has actually passed.

  10. Hi there! I know this is somewhat off toic but I was wondering if you knew where
    I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and
    I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks
    a lot!

  11. Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.

    I really like the information you present here and can’t wait to
    take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow,
    very good site!

  12. Pretty element of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to say that I get actually loved
    account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing in your augment or even I fulfillment you access persistently
    fast.

  13. He would ultimately rise to the rank of Brigadier General in the
    U. Once inside, have fun drinking and dancing, but also try to impress
    a celebrity to improve your celebrity status too. Fortunately, by
    adding a little bit of glamour to actually what is
    affordable would go a long way.

  15. Outlook will display a dialog box informing you that a junk e-mail has been detected:
    . Generally these things take time but through online
    purchasing you can devote your time on all such things.
    Moreover, these pharmacies offer two types of advantages to buyers.

  26. A few weeks ago a small grouping of vent Jordan 2 caucasian colours
    footage over coverage on the net, is actually mainly maintained that the meta several years of traditional sneaker.
    Vintage atmosphere is exceedingly solid ~ coloring
    opportunities a Michigan bulls, the actual associate concerning white-hot,
    present precedence that you can colors, this is believed the classical tactic shifts
    available for purchase regarding july 7. Planning to pursue company please
    don’t hold back to notice

  30. It is perfect time to make some plans for the future
    and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting
    things or advice. Perhaps you can write next
    articles referring to this article. I want to read more things about it!

  31. result of full pockets, or tight and badly designed pants.
    There are many variations, the history of the games that a series of
    tasks and activities require executed. You are investing in yourself and your future,
    and when you get the job, you will recoup the money.
    Miniature – exhibit your lower limbs and make your fiances jaw reach the
    floor. You can also try one shoulder evening dresses with a matching scarf to protect the neck area.
    Once we go through the traditional patterns, then we are going to discover that Silver and platinum are definitely the most commonly utilized metals
    to develop jewels.

  36. 3000 staff members work 24 hour a day to make this internet
    pharmacy a trusted online pharmacy among
    its customers. None of their friends were ever invited in to John and Mc –
    Cracken’s house. Problems of time shortage and gradually increase in drug
    costs are best solved by making a contact to any legitimate online pharmacy.

  37. whoah this weblog is great i really like reading your posts.
    Stay up the good work! You already know, a lot of persons are looking round for this
    information, you could aid them greatly.

  38. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you really recognise what you are talking
    approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my website =).
    We could have a link alternate contract between us

  39. Gucci Belt Producing personalised retirement gifts is actually.
    For many years, designers did not offer styles made with larger women in mind.
    These cases were effective,but because going to be the case
    required to obtain opened its doors at these point,going to be the player was however.

  43. What you published was very reasonable. However, consider this, suppose you were to create a killer headline?
    I am not suggesting your information isn’t good, but suppose you added a title to maybe
    get folk’s attention? I mean What’s Going On – Our Time
    Press is a little vanilla. You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they create article titles to get viewers interested.
    You might add a video or a related pic or two to get readers interested about everything’ve written. Just my opinion, it could bring your posts a
    little bit more interesting.

  45. Great web site. Plenty of helpful information here.
    I’m sending it to a few pals ans also sharing in delicious.
    And certainly, thank you for your sweat!

  47. hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up anything
    new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues
    using this site, as I experienced to reload the web
    site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly.

    I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining,
    but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your
    placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
    Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much more
    of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again soon.

« Older Comments

LEAVE A REPLY