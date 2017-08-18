U.S. Presidents Respond to violence and racially charged protests in Charlottesville, VA

Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush

KENNEBUNKPORT, MAINE, August 16, 2017 — “America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms. As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights. We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country.”

President Bill Clinton

@billclinton, August 12, 2017 – “Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy.” #Charlottesville

President Barack Obama‏

@BarackObama, August 12, 2017 – ““No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” – Nelson Mandela

The photo at the window of a day-care center in Maryland was taken by then—White House official photographer Pete Souza. Obama’s message, partially quoting remarks from former South African President and activist Nelson Mandela’s 1994 biography “Long Walk to Freedom,” is the most liked (approaching 4 million) and fast becoming the most retweeted (approaching 1.5million) in the history of the world of Twitter.