Two Dynamic Young Women are Lifting as They Rise

It’s said that 2018 will be the year of the woman! OTP welcomes the opportunity to include additional features to our ongoing focus on women’s issues and achievements. This week we introduce Glynda C. Carr and Kimberly Peeler-Allen, two young women who have had great impact in the pivotal positions they’ve held. They’ve now gone on to form their own organization, taking their leadership commitment and potential skyward.

Higher Heights, the organization they’ve founded, is building a national infrastructure to harness Black women’s political power and leadership potential. Headquartered in New York, NY, Higher Heights for America, a national 501(c)(4) organization, and its sister organization, Higher Heights Leadership Fund, a 501(c)(3), are investing in a long-term strategy to analyze, expand and support a Black women’s leadership pipeline at all levels. Included also are strategies for strengthening Black women’s civic participation beyond Election Day.

Their threefold initiative aims to: First, reconfigure the makeup of decision-making tables to include Black women from across the socioeconomic spectrums at all levels. Secondly, to elevate Black women’s voices to shape and advance progressive policies and politics. And finally, to foster creative collaboration across constituencies and issues. This will ensure that race/gender equity and inclusion are incorporated in ongoing progressive-based building efforts, issue-based advocacy campaigns and in voter-engagement campaigns and electoral strategies.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is appreciative of this galvanizing vision for women and is a fan of these young women.

“Glynda and Kimberly are helping to change the world through Higher Heights,” said Gillibrand, “and in the process, are creating an extraordinary example of why women’s voices matter. Because of their extraordinary work, I have no doubt more women of color will be inspired to make their voices heard, hold their elected leaders accountable and run for office themselves.”