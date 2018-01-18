Trump’s Assault on Haiti and the Hypocrisy of It All

The Haitian Times Editorial

By Vania Andre

On the eve of the eighth anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters to hit Haiti, President Donald Trump reaffirmed his stance against Black and Brown immigrants migrating to the United States.

During a meeting on Thursday evening at the White House to discuss immigration policies, Trump said he did not want people from “shithole” countries coming to the US and went even further by signaling out Haiti, asking why Haitians are in the US, and to “take them out”.

Trump’s rhetoric and attack on the Haitian community, Black and Brown immigrants as a whole, is rife with irony and hypocrisy. During the campaign, Trump lobbied the Haitian community, promising to be a “Great White Hope” of sorts against “crooked Hillary”, who many believe robbed Haiti of millions of dollars in the aftermath of the earthquake. With a great error of judgment, a considerable number of people in the Haitian community threw their support behind a man who is a proven pathological liar, narcissist and a manipulator of emotions. And what did the Haitian community receive for their allegiance to him? An all-out assault on their very existence by the man they helped elect as leader of the US.

