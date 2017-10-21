Trump tells pregnant Army widow husband knew ‘what he signed up for’

Tuesday afternoon, the body of Sgt. La David Johnson was returned home to the United States after Johnson was killed in an ambush in Niger. However, for Johnson’s grieving widow, the words of comfort that the President of the United States is expected to offer fell short and instead turned sarcastic.

Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida was in the car with Myeshia Johnson, David Johnson’s pregnant widow, when Trump called and spoke with her for five minutes.

“Sarcastically he said: ‘But you know he must have known what he signed up for,’” Wilson recounted to NBC6. “How could you say that to a grieving widow? I couldn’t believe… and he said it more than once. I said this man has no feelings for anyone. This is a young woman with child who is grieved to her soul.”

Wilson also told CNN affiliate WPLG: “Everyone knows when you go to war you could possibly not come back alive, but you don’t remind a grieving widow of that. That is so insensitive. So insensitive.”

