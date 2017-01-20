By Eddie Castro

If you’re the type of sports fan that likes a lot of offense and no defense, the game between the young men of Lincoln and Iona Prep may have not been a game with those attributes. This past Sunday, the two programs squared off in Coney Island at the Martin Luther King showcase. Both squads came out the gates as cold as a Brooklyn night in January. However, the Rail Splitters were able to gain just enough momentum to pull away from the Gaels in a low-scoring affair of 53-44. Lincoln senior Mike Reid led the way with a game-high 21 points and a strong defensive effort.

The boys from Lincoln struggled often in the first half, especially in the second quarter where the offense only put up five points. Iona Prep’s front line is very big when it comes to height and that became quite the advantage and gave the Rail Splitters some tough times to begin the game. At halftime, Lincoln made some key adjustments and slowed down the pace and logged in on defense making big-time stops and forcing turnovers. Their defense would ultimately create some offense for them. The shots Lincoln was not getting to fall were all of a sudden dropping in for them as they started the third quarter on an 11-2 scoring run in the first five minutes. When asked about the key adjustments in the second half and finding a way to score, Lincoln Head Coach Dwayne “Tiny” Morton said: “We just had to be unselfish. Pass to the open man. Run the offense. Play basketball the way it’s supposed to be played.”

With the win last Sunday, the Rail Splitters now have a win-loss record of 15-2. It also marks a big-time win over a team from the Catholic Athletic Association. If Sunday was a message sent out to the other schools, even though the victory was an ugly one, it was a victory nevertheless. If their defense is as solid as it was in that second half, the Rail Splitters can be “scary good” come playoff time.

Sports Notes: (Basketball) Trouble in the Big Apple? The New York Knicks’ struggles have perhaps reached a breaking point. The team has lost 11 of their last 14 games and have now created questions of whether it’s time for the franchise to part ways with superstar Carmelo Anthony. On Tuesday, Knicks President Phil Jackson and Anthony had a one-on-one meeting in which it was reported that Jackson asked Anthony if he still wants to be a Knick. With 2 years remaining on his contract, is it time for the Knicks to trade Anthony and build around Kristaps Porzingas? E-mail me at Castroeddie714@gmail.com and tell me your thoughts.

(Football) The Final Four of football is upon us. For the NFC, it will be the Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons. In the AFC, it will be the Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots. Two exciting championship games to see who will earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

I want to take time to acknowledge the Great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I ask that we all continue to work together as a union to keep the “Dream” alive. Rest in peace to a wrestling great Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka.