By Eddie Castro

After months of waiting, speculation and buildup for Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery (not the actual draft), the New York Knicks will finally find out just where they will pick. The one name that was floating around from the time the college basketball season came to an end was Duke’s superstar Zion Williamson. The Knicks were tied, percentage-wise, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at 14% to land the number one pick. There to represent the Knicks in hopes of securing that pick was Knick legend Patrick Ewing, who was selected number one overall by the Knicks back in 1984 (last time the team had top pick). Unfortunately, the Knicks’ card was picked up to select the No. 3 pick in the draft which indicates they will no longer be in the running for Zion.

On the flip side, the Knicks assured themselves of one of the top three players in college basketball. It may come down to two other great players in Murray State’s JA Morant and Zion’s college teammate R.J. Barrett. The Knicks would certainly be happy if either player lands on their lap as they continue their rebuilding process.

Another positive note for Knick fans to consider is that the team does have enough cap space to sign two max players. Superstar players such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been linked to perhaps joining forces at Madison Square Garden. What a sight that would be along with whomever the Knicks decide to select. This will all lead to even more of a waiting process for Knick fans as they hope to strike gold in capturing either Durant or Irving after swinging and missing on Williamson. From here until June, anything is possible. Only then when we will find out just what the state of the Knicks will actually look like.

Sports Notes: (Baseball) The Yankees have been decimated with injuries all year long. This week, they get a key bat and outfielder back in their lineup, as Aaron Hicks returns from a strained back he suffered in spring training. The team also added some depth to their lineup late Tuesday night by trading for slugger Kendrys Morales.