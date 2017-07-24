The Melo Saga

By Eddie Castro

It has sure been quite the roller coaster ride for the New York Knicks this past season. With another 50-plus loss campaign, the failed experiment of hiring Phil Jackson, more drama has surfaced with the Knicks, none like the drama that surrounds star player Carmelo Anthony. As I acknowledged in previous articles, Anthony has been talked about in many trade rumors during and after this season. Then-Vice President of Basketball Operations, Jackson was very public on moving the former 10-time All-Star. This created drama between Anthony and Jackson. Jackson was, of course, fired last month by the team and Anthony continues to be swirled around trade rumors.

Anthony has been one of the most dominant scorers the NBA has seen since his arrival to the league in 2003. However, Anthony’s Achilles’ heel has been known that he may not have the ability to make players around him better. Anthony is owed approximately $54 million with two years left on his contract. It is safe to say that the relationship between he (Anthony) and the Knicks has been fractured after multiple attempts by Jackson to get him to waive his “no-trade” clause, which is in Anthony’s contract. The franchise is clearly not going to buy out the rest of his contract or part ways with him unless they can get some sort of compensation in return. According to many reports via trade, Anthony would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Houston Rockets, with the Rockets reportedly being his desired destination.

The Knicks are certainly in rebuilding mode. Something the 32-year-old Anthony may not have a desire to be a part of. Last week, the team announced the hiring of former Kings General Manager Scott Perry as their new GM, with Steve Mills being promoted to the Vice President role. During Perry’s introductory conference, Mills was asked about a possible buyout of Anthony’s contract, in which he responded with a simple “No”. The team will not rule out trading Anthony, however, there’s even the possibility that Anthony could remain with the team. Mills also added that the Knicks future “may be without Carmelo”. For now, the team has not done much to rebuild other than sign former Hawk and now 2-time Knick Tim Hardaway, Jr. to a questionable 4-year, $71 million dollar contract. This saga might very well continue to linger through the summer. Will Carmelo Anthony be in a Knick uniform this year? Stay tuned!