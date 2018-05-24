The May Power

I’m not a fan of using the cliché quote of “I told you so.” But Our Time Press universe, I told you so. It has been quite the turnaround in the Bronx as the New York Yankees have flexed their muscles towards the last few weeks of April and into May thus far. Through the first 18 games, the team had posted an inconsistent win-loss record of 9-9. Since then, the Yankees have been sizzling like a steak on a skillet pan winning 22 of their last 27 games as we go to press. What has led to the team’s turnaround, you ask? How about a simple dose of patience and a “youth movement.”

I’ve spoken to many Yankee fans during a game last month. Many were saying how they felt letting former manager Joe Girardi walk was a mistake and current Manager Aaron Boone was not ready to be a manager at the Major League level. Then at a recent game I attended, I interviewed a few fans and the reaction to just a month ago and now was quite a different reaction. Yes, Giancarlo Stanton, who was the team’s biggest acquisition of the winter, started his season struggling really bad, however, history indicates Stanton is a slow starter. He had the same kind of statistical start last year at this point and still managed to hit 59 homers then with the Miami Marlins. As Stanton makes the adjustment to New York, he is currently swinging a hot bat. He has not been doing it alone. Two “Baby Bombers” have made their way to the scene and have been giving this Yankee club a spark. Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres have been swinging hot bats and have contributed to the recent surge the team has been on. It is almost a certainty that the 23-year-old (Andujar) and the 21-year-old (Torres) will be contributing factors for this year’s Yankee ball club.

The team is clicking on all cylinders as of now. The Yankees currently hold a two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox in the American League East and they even had consistent starting pitching, something many thought, including yours truly, would be their Achilles heel throughout the season. The scary part is that the team is still not at full strength health-wise. Relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle is expected to be activated from the disabled list tomorrow and the Yanks have another big-time bat coming back to their lineup in first baseman Greg Bird. When healthy, Bird has shown potential to one day hit 30 home runs in a season with his power. Bird has not yet played this year after ankle surgery in late March. I’ve been hearing whispers of this current team having similar traits to the 1998 Yankee team. For now, OTP universe, let’s just enjoy the young players and hope the team’s success leads to great things in October!

Sports Notes: Who will meet in this year’s NBA Finals? E-mail me at Castroeddie714@gmail.com Let’s chop it up!