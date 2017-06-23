The Gift of Life: Restoration Arts Dancers Perform So Sub-Sahara Children Might Live

RestorationArt’s Youth Arts Academy (YAA) students graced the stage at Brooklyn College on Saturday, June 17, 2017 for their annual concert entitled “Water = Life”, directed by Writer Carl Hancock Rux and YAA Education Director Ronald K. Alexander. Students, ages 3-18 years old, took on the role of change agent, raising funds through a change-for-change campaign with the donation of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters for “The Water Project”, an organization that brings clean water through new and rehabbed wells to schools, medical clinics and villages in Sub-Sahara Africa.