THE COMMUNITY COUNCIL FOR MEDGAR EVERS COLLEGE HOSTS LEADERSHIP AWARDS LUNCHEON

On Saturday, April 22, 2017, the Community Council for Medgar Evers College hosted its Annual Spring Scholarship and Leadership Awards Luncheon. It was a gathering of Brooklyn’s leadership from all communities of Central Brooklyn. Leadership awardees and their supporters from all aspects of community governance included representatives from education, law enforcement, judicial, business, ecumenical and Medgar scholars.

It was an annual spring event that attendees have supported for the past 14 years. They gather to pay tribute to those who have provided outstanding service in their profession and especially to support the scholarship program for Medgar Evers College students that is funded by the Community Council. Since 1980, the Council has provided more than $250,000 for a variety of scholarships to students who attend the college.

2017 Leadership Awards were presented to Ashley Nurse, Youth Leadership; Ecumenical for Rev. Dr. Herbert D. Daughtry, Sr.; Community for Hon. Annette Robinson; FDNY Firefighter Regina Wilson; Business for Hon. Roger L. Green; Judicial for Hon. Yvonne Lewis, Hon. Bert A. Bunyan, Hon. Betty Staton and Hon. Betty Wilson. Medgar Evers College President Dr. Rudolf F. Crew was presented with the Medgar Wiley Evers Champion of Change Award.

The Community Council for Medgar Evers College was established to maintain community support and involvement with the college. It is comprised of representatives from the community including residents, organizations, students, faculty and all Central Brooklyn elected officials. President Katie Davis and Council members work tirelessly to support students who excel academically, but need the financial support to complete their studies at MEC.