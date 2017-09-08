The Billie Holiday Theatre presents The Old Settler by John Henry Redwood

The First Show of the 2017-2018 Season

(Brooklyn, NY – September 6, 2017) The Billie Holiday Theatre (The Billie) is launching its 46th season in the newly renovated theater with a production of The Old Settler, written by Brooklyn-born playwright John Henry Redwood and directed by Tony Award-nominee Michele Shay. The Old Settler will feature The Billie veterans Pauletta Pearson Washington (Two Trains Running, Autumn); Denise Burse (Brownsville Song: B side for Trey, House of Payne); and Warner Miller (Luke Cage), as well as newcomer and Juilliard graduate Maechi Aharanwa (An Octoroon).

Set in 1943 Harlem, The Old Settler focuses on two sisters’ struggle to afford their rising rent. Faced with a choice between giving up their apartment and renting out their extra room to a stranger, they decide to take a chance on a boarder, newly arrived from the South. In equal measures funny and poignant, The Old Settler is a glimpse into the heart of an American city.

“The vitality and beauty of this work moves me every time I see it,” said Michele Shay. “Our beloved Maya Angelou said it best: ‘People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’ That’s the all-important sweet spot playwright John Henry Redwood digs into in this humorous, passionate, insightful glimpse into the roller coaster of relationships. The characters’ struggles are our struggles; their desires, ours. When it was first written in the late 1990s, it became one of the most produced plays of its time because you simply can’t forget how deeply these characters make you feel. It is a timeless story that rings as true now as it did then.”

The Old Settler will be stage-managed by Carolyn Reich. Lighting will be designed by David Moodey, sound design by Kevin Novinsky, costume design by Niiamar Felder and scenic design and props by Frank Oliva.

General Information