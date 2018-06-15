The Best of Our Time

Community and education activists are a major reason P.S. 25/Eubie Blake School is staying open for another year.

But the school’s administrators and parents give credit to the students, who provided the impetus for advocates to go the distance.

Tuesday, June 12, P.S. 25 students worked the school’s garden in the morning, pulling weeds and planting a tree, and they were honored for their academic achievement with certificates and some trophies, in a special celebration with family and friends in attendance, that afternoon. The Garden moment will be covered next week in Our Time Press. Following are a list of the honorees, including the three winners of the Evelyn A. Russell Scholar Award.