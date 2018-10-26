The Best of Brownsville

By now, we should all be up to speed regarding one of the greatest boxing stories probably ever when we talk about Brownsville, Brooklyn native Daniel Jacobs. A man who has overcome the odds and has been through so much. In 2011 during a USO in Iraq, Jacobs’ life would change forever. It was there where he began to feel sharp pain in his legs. The pain grew worse upon his return to the United States; so bad that it left the fighter unable to walk. Soon after, doctors diagnosed Jacobs with Osteosarcoma, which is a rare form of bone cancer. The cancer had wrapped itself around his spine which ultimately left him partially paralyzed. He then underwent a series of radiation and underwent a surgical procedure to remove the tumor. Nearly 2 years later, Jacobs made his long-awaited return to the ring, where he picked up where he left off by dominating. His desire to one day become a world champion fueled his fire to get back in the ring. In 2013, doctors informed Jacobs he was indeed cancer-free! It was there when he acquired the nickname of “Miracle Man.”

Jacobs continued to cruise by fighters and finally won his first world title in the summer of 2014 knocking down Jarrod Fletcher. The bout took place in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn making it an even sweeter homecoming. Jacobs would go on to have two more fights, one in which he scored his biggest victory to date when he squared off against another unbeaten Brooklyn rival

Peter Quillin. It took Jacobs 85 seconds as he made quick work of Quillin. After a tough 2017 bout with Gennady Golovkin (lost by decision), Jacobs followed up his impressive performance with Golovkin with two more wins against then-unbeaten fighters by decision.

So, what’s next for the “Miracle Man?” A Saturday night meeting with Ukrainian Champion Sergiy Derevyanchenkoon. The bout will take place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The two fighters know each other quite well as both fighters share the same trainer and have had numerous sparring encounters. Both fighters have a mutual respect for one another but as Jacobs put it, “It’s gonna be a war. It’s gonna be an exciting war.” Despite his relationship with the fellow boxer, Jacobs has given no indication that it would get in the way of him living the miracle and capturing another world title. Tune in this Saturday night to see if Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs can bring another championship belt to the Borough of Brooklyn.

Sports Notes: (Football) The Giants fell to 1-6 for the second straight season with their 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. With the trading deadline approaching, you wonder whether the organization will be buyers or sellers. Till then, the team will have to focus their attention as they host the first-place Washington Redskins. The Jets will look to bounce back from a 37-17 loss to the Vikings as they head to Chicago this Sunday to battle the Bears.