 The Adjustment

By Eddie Castro

Thomas Jefferson’s boys have started the season quite strong with an impressive 2-0 start. Last week, in a matchup against South Shore, it was the first tough task the Orange Wave has faced, which was led by Mikael Burnett Wala. The team held an 11-point lead after one quarter.

The early struggles for the Orange Wave was enough for the team to make an adjustment in the coming quarters and wake up out of their first-quarter funk. During the second quarter, the boys of Jefferson displayed why they are indeed the defending city champs. The squad went into a full-court press scheme which made the boys of South Shore turn the ball over and take a lot of rushed shots. With the defensive adjustment and some timely made baskets, Jefferson built a 49-35 lead at halftime. When asked how the full-court press impacted the game senior shooting guard Jordan Armstrong said, “They couldn’t take the pressure in the second (quarter) and that was really it. Fellow senior power forward Malachi Faison contributed with 18 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

The team outscored the Vikings in the second quarter 33-8. Their mid-game adjustment helped the Orange Wave to a 73-64 victory and remain undefeated. If there was anything the boys from Jefferson learned it was that other teams will play them tough every game. They are indeed the “cream of the crop” of the Brooklyn AA Division. However, being the reigning champs also makes you the hunted. If they keep showing good grit and are able to adjust to pull out the win, the Orange Wave will be right at the top again battling for another city title to bring back to the Borough of Brooklyn.

Sports Notes: (Basketball) Here is the full NBA Christmas schedule: Celtics @ Knicks, 12:00PM; Warriors @ Cavaliers (rematch of last year’s NBA Finals), 2:30PM; Bulls @ Spurs, 5:00PM; Timberwolves@ Thunder, 8:00PM; and Clippers @ Lakers, 10:30PM.

(NFL Football) After a huge win last Sunday over the Detroit Lions, the Giants will be in Philadelphia in a Christmas Day divisional game against the Eagles.