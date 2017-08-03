Stuyvesant Avenue block Voted Greenest in Kings County

Brooklyn Botanic Garden announced †the winners of the 23rd annual Greenest Block in Brooklyn contest last Monday, July 31, on the winning residential block. The contest promotes city greening, streetscape gardening, tree stewardship, and community development. More than 150 blocks from neighborhoods spanning the entire borough entered the contest this year. Winners were selected by an expert panel of judges, including Brooklyn Botanic Garden staff and local horticulture professionals.

Prizes for the top residential and commercial blocks, best window box, greenest storefront, best street tree beds, community garden streetscape, and the National Grid Leadership in Sustainable Practices Award will be awarded at the event.

The Winning residential block is†Stuyvesant Avenue between Bainbridge and Chauncey Streets, NY 11233. Contest participants, previous competition winners, local elected officials, and other community members attended the a movement. Remarks were made by Brooklyn Botanic Garden president Scot Medbury, Sandra Chapman, Chief Program Officer at the office of Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, and others.

The Greenest Block in Brooklyn contest is a project of Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Borough President Eric Adams, with leadership support from Brooklyn Community Foundation.†