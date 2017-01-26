By Phillip Jackson, The Black Star Project

Nationally, about 10% of 8th-grade Black males read at or above a proficient level. In other words, on average, if you count any 100 young Black men, only 10 of them read at a proficient level.

In Detroit, only 3 out of 100 young Black men read at or above a proficient level. How is this acceptable to Black America? Where is the protest? I (Phillip Jackson) have challenged Black people to tell me that these statistics are not accurate, but so far, no challenges. In fact, only silence!

How did we, Black people, allow this to occur on our watch? And what will we do about it?

Break the Cycle: Teach Black Boys to Read Well by the 4th Grade. Here’s How?