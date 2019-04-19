Science Events Calendar

Friday, April 19th

Bionic Me New York Hall of Science 4701 111th St., Corona Queens. FREE general admission Fridays 2-5 and Sundays 10-11am. (Check the Internet for admission prices at other times.) With hands-on displays and full-body experiences, this exhibition explores the inventive and ingenious medical and industrial breakthroughs that have helped enhance the human experience. Visitors can move a ball with their mind, manipulate a robot arm, race against a Paralympian, use night vision to see in the dark, and explore how technology can provide camouflage and make you invisible. For info see nysci.org.

Saturday, April 20th

Earth Day 5K Green Tour Locations in Manhattan to be announced. $30 Earlybird tickets end today. Get outside on Earth Day and explore some of the great green sites around the city. All new sites this year might include: A river education lab on the Hudson River; a zero-waste office; a state-of-the-art NYC Department of Sanitation facility, and a rooftop farm. (Sites listed are tentative and are subject to change.) Tickets at Eventbrite.

Monday, April 22nd

Kids Create: Tree Houses Bedford Library 496 Franklin Ave. 4-5pm. FREE. A special Earth Day edition of Kids Create! Children can design and build their own play space, including ladders, ziplines and more. Led by educators from ArchFor Kids.

Tuesday, April 23rd

National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey 226 West 44th St Times Square. 10am daily till 9pm Sun-Thurs and 10pm Fri & Sat. Adults $31.50, children, seniors, military $24.50 if ordered online with code GEO8. Academy, Emmy and Grammy-winning artists helped to design this immersive Pacific Ocean walkthrough. Escape from the jaws of a 50-foot humpback whale, navigate a twisting kelp forest maze, play with sea lions, and more – without getting wet! Dive into an ocean of fun at National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey, an unforgettable immersive adventure in the heart of Times Square. Experience a battle between two vicious squid, a luminous coral reef at night, and more of our ocean’s most spectacular and extraordinary moments. You’ll also hear breathtaking stories from National Geographic photographers and explorers, take on gaming challenges, and become a true champion for our seas every day. http://natgeoencounter.com.

Thursday, April 25th

Willa Mae Rock Camp at Earth Rocks! Brooklyn Children’s Museum 145 Brooklyn Ave.4-4:35pm & 4:45-5:15. Join WMRC and rock out in support of plane Earth. Write poems, songs and more to tell everyone about our planet. Other activities, Tues-Fri, 10-5, Thurs 10-6, Sat & sun 10-7. FREE Thursdays 2-6pm and Sundays 4-7pm. Other times, $11 per person, children under 12 and members are free. The museum’s other science-related activities include writing a letter to planet Earth, learning how water shapes land, taking a gardening workshop, examining volcanic stones and more.