Sandra Parks, 13, Wrote Award-Winning Essay On Gun-Violence, Killed by Stray Bullet

By NY Magee, Electronic Urban Report

Two years after Sandra Parks, 13, wrote an award-winning essay about the “senseless gun violence” in her hometown of Milwaukee and elsewhere, she became another tragic victim on Monday night while sitting in her home with family members.

“Little children are victims of senseless gun violence,” she wrote. “I sit back and I have to escape from what I see and hear every day. When I do, I come to the same conclusion–we are in a state of chaos.”

The stray bullet fired from outside her home shattered Sandra’s bedroom window as she watched television, CNN affiliate WISN reported.

“She took it like a soldier,” her sister, Tatiana Ingram said. “She just walked in the room and said, ‘Mama, I’m shot’ … The bullet wasn’t even for her.”

Sandra Parks, 13, wrote this essay about gun violence and its effects on children like her. This week, she was killed by a stray bullet while she was in her bedroom. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett described “the insanity” of gun violence that’s crippled the nation.

“Sandra Parks … went into her bedroom. She never came out alive,” Barrett said at a news conference. “Tragically, her death was caused by someone who just decided they were going to shoot bullets into her house and she’s dead.”

Prosecutors charged two men in the shooting death on Wednesday. It’s unclear if the home was targeted.

