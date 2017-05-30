Roots of Inspiration, Motivation

Fashion designer Brenda Brunson-Bey, founder, Tribal Truths’ boutique on South Oxford,

blends her grandmother’s stories growing up in the South and African ancestral callings to create her exquisite fashions.

The Georgia native/Brooklyn resident is seen here in Fort Greene’s Cyler Gore Park, the site of the upcoming Saturday, June 17th celebration of Juneteenth she produces and organizes with community advocate and humanitarian Spring McClendon. Now in its 17th year, the festival is open to the public and features culture, art, performances, history and an open mart, and, of course, fashion. “We should wear a part of our history every day – an earring, pin, scarf. It says, “I know where I am from. We have so much to celebrate. Our people went through so much for us. What they went through talks to ourselves as a people. (Photo:Courtesy Tribal Truths)