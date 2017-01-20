Robert Reich: 15 warning signs of impending Trump tyranny

As tyrants take control of democracies, they typically do these 15 things
As tyrants take control of democracies, they typically:
- Exaggerate their mandate to govern — claiming, for example, that they won an election by a landslideeven after losing the popular vote.
- Repeatedly claim massive voterfraud in the absence of any evidence in order to restrict voting in subsequent elections.
- Calls anyone who opposes them “enemies”.
- Turn the public against journalists or media outlets that criticize them, calling them “deceitful” and “scum”.
- Hold few if any press conferences, preferring to communicate with the public directly through mass rallies and unfiltered statements.
- Tell the public big lies, causing them to doubt the truth and to believe fictions that support the tyrants' goals.
