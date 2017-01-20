Robert Reich: 15 warning signs of impending Trump tyranny

As tyrants take control of democracies, they typically do these 15 things

  1. Exaggerate their mandate to govern — claiming, for example, that they won an election by a landslideeven after losing the popular vote.
  2. Repeatedly claim massive voterfraud in the absence of any evidence in order to restrict voting in subsequent elections.
  3. Calls anyone who opposes them “enemies”.
  4. Turn the public against journalists or media outlets that criticize them, calling them “deceitful” and “scum”.
  5. Hold few if any press conferences, preferring to communicate with the public directly through mass rallies and unfiltered statements.
  6. Tell the public big lies, causing them to doubt the truth and to believe fictions that support the tyrants' goals.

