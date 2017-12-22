Rob Fields Announced as New President and Executive Director, Weeksville Heritage Center Executive Director

The Board of Trustees of Weeksville Heritage Center is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Fields from Interim President & Executive Director to President & Executive Director. Rob joined Weeksville in September from marketing industry trade organization the Association of National Advertisers, where he was Marketing Director.

“In just a few short months, Rob has earned the confidence of the board for the dynamic vision he’s laid out for Weeksville’s future,” says Tim Simons, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

It’s an exciting moment for Weeksville. 2018 marks the 50th Anniversary of its “rediscovery” in 1968, when the historic Hunterfly Road Houses were almost demolished and lost to history. In the coming weeks, expect a slate of new initiatives and programming to celebrate how far Weeksville has come over the last 50 years and the bright future it has ahead of it.