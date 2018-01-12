RestorationART presents GARMENT OF DESTINY, Dance Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.,

Performed at RestoratonART January 15

(Brooklyn, NY – January 9, 2018) In celebration of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., RestorationART presents a traditional staple in arts and culture, “Garment of Destiny” on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 3PM by the 11-member Restoration Dance Youth Ensemble (RDYE) under the artistic leadership of internationally renowned choreographers and dancers – Ronald K. Brown and Arcell Cabuag. The stunning signature performances offer a new generation of young dancers the opportunity to preserve our rich heritage and look to their role in building on that legacy in the future. The evening begins with a pre-show conversation with A. Peter Bailey, renowned historian, lecturer and author and moderated by Dr. Indira Etwaroo, Executive Director, RestorationART. The concert and pre-show conversation will be presented for the first time at The Billie Holiday Theatre, 1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY

Dr. King’s ideals have served as a roadmap to voices of creative expression for generations. The stunning signature performances are choreographed by Brown and Cabuag, as well as veteran choreographers/instructors Freddie Moore, Aqura Lacey, Karen Thornton, and Shayla Caldwell.

Garment of Destiny Dance Concert, Monday, January 15, 2018

The Billie Holiday Theatre, 1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Ticket Information: $20/$15, Box Office: 866 811-4111

www.restorationart.org | #RestorationART