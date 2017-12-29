Remembering Sam Pinn

Our brother, Sam Pinn, has joined the Ancestors. A son of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Sam contributed mightily to our survival, development and pride. Our collective hearts go out to his wife, Doris, their sons, and other family members and loved ones. We thank the Creator for Sam’s long and fruitful life, and the significant contributions he made to our “rise.”

It is of course humbling to realize that even the giants among us must make their earthly transition. The Pinn family are people of Faith. The can take comfort in Sam’s spiritual landing.

As we pray for strength and understanding to Sam’s family, we thank God for his consequential existence. Farewell my friend, comrade, colleague and neighbor. Al Vann

SAM PINN was a huge contributor to African-American life in Brooklyn, has gone to be with the ancestors yesterday. His founding of Jazz 966 was only part of the many contributions he made to the community. At the site of 966 Fulton St., there is also a Day Care Center and Senior Center, both having tremendous utilization. Sam was what I call “A Nation Builder.” Much more will be said about him in coming days. But, I know years ago he was head of Brooklyn CORE, and he had been an educator and I believe he held a doctorate. I also believe some street or building will be named after him in the future, perhaps 966 will change its name. I’ll miss Sam. May he RIP as he was “a good and faithful servant.” Steve Cromity

With a heavy heart I learned that Sam Pinn has passed away. Sam was a strong community activist and an ardent proponent for the growth and preservation of Jazz and culture in our community. He was an educator who was conscious and who taught by word and more importantly by his actions. He was the innovator of Jazz at 966 which has been successful for over a quarter century! He was a family man who knew the value of love and support. He was a friend that left a legacy that will impact the shape of Brooklyn history and the evolution Jazz for years to come. May he Rest in Peace! Gary Williams