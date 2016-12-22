By Sidique Wai, December 12, 2016
Today, on this sixth day of his death, I have composed myself and tried to find the appropriate words to say good-bye to an icon, Dr. Chika Onyeani.
I first read about his passing in a posting from my friend on Facebook, Afrikan Spot Editor and Publisher Isseu Diouf that simply said, “Rest in Peace”.
It was hard for me to believe at first and I then in-boxed Isseu to verify the truth about Dr. Onyeani’s passing. Indeed, Dr. Onyeani passed a couple of days ago in a hospital.
What was very telling to me was that I had no knowledge of his illness or admission into a hospital. The last time I saw Dr. Onyeani was on September 14, 2016 at 1 Police Plaza when he attended an invitational meeting on Ethnic Media along with other media colleagues to explore business opportunities within the New York Police Department. In typical Onyeani style, he had always advocated for the NYPD to do business with Ethnic Media.
As the God Almighty will have it, his recommendation was approved by the issuance of a request for proposals (RFP) that was announced on the same day of his untimely death.
No one, not even Dr. Onyeani, would have imagined his advocacy will continue to resonate with decision-makers even on his last day on this earth. May his soul rest in peace–AMEENA!
The sudden death of Dr. Onyeani caught a lot of his friends and people he worked with and associated with by surprise. Amongst these people were Ambassador Tete Antonio, the African Union’s Representative at the United Nations who was alarmed by the news. “Oh my God! could you verify the news” were his first comments. He later inquired about funeral arrangements so he can attend.
“He was a voice for the African Diaspora not only in America but the Continent of Africa as well,” Ambassador Tete Antonio added.
Brother Milton Allimadi, Publisher of Black Star News said: “May the ancestors welcome him. Brother Sidique, we lost an icon and champion of our struggle for our African Diaspora empowerment in this United States.” He immediately asked me to pen this tribute.
Professor Dr. Mohammed Nurhussein, National Chairman of the United African Congress (UAC) who succeeded Dr. Onyeani — he had been inaugural chairman and co-founder of UAC– after recovering from the shock suggested we all work on a fitting honor “for all he did and has done for the many voiceless and faceless Diaspora Africans in these United States”.
Mr. Africa Ogo Sow reacted: “The African Diaspora has lost a champion. Lost an icon and lost a great mentor and humanitarian that traveled many nautical miles across the Atlantic to promote the African Diaspora all over Africa. We will all miss his presence as our leader.”
Dr. Michel Cole, Executive Vice President of the United African Congress said: “Africa has lost a noble son. May he rest in peace.”
Gordon Tapper, diplomat, philanthropist and foundation leader summed it all up by saying: “African Diaspora constituencies have lost a giant and powerful advocate. May his soul rest in peace.”
These are a few comments that I received from my friends and colleagues that knew and worked with the late Dr. Chika Onyeani.
I can boldly and honestly state that I also had the honor and opportunity to work with Dr. Chika Onyeani for quite some glorious years in promoting the advocacy and empowerment of the African Diaspora constituency in the United States, including the Continent of Africa.
Amongst his pioneering accomplishments that I am intimately familiar with, allow me to list them for the public’s information and education as noted below:
Dr. Chika Onyeani co-founded and was the first National Chairman of the United African Congress and was even instrumental in registering the organization and finding a permanent office and home address for the organization.
That benefit is still enjoyed by the present leadership of the United African Congress. He introduced the organization to the diplomatic corps and pioneered the unprecedented efforts to consistently advocate for matters of human rights and good governance practices on the Continent of Africa.
Dr. Onyeani coined the term “Continental African”, thereby ensuring that Africans from the Continent of Africa now residing in the United States were proud of their own identity by encouraging them to be proud to wear their African garbs with pride. As the world knows, he hardly ever wore Western clothes; he, instead, dressed traditional as the proud Nigerian Chief he always was.
Dr. Onyeani presided over the first African Day Parade that was held on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx to demonstrate to America that Africans are here to stay as good neighbors and co-workers. He liked to say we can “speak for ourselves”.
This demand for African identity often got him into hot water with some of the powerful detractors who, in his view, were benefiting from African Diaspora invisibility by usurping their voices.
He often repeated the parable: “When a child grows up as an adult, that child has earned the right to wash his or her hand and sit at the table to eat with his or her elders.”
This was the point he drilled into many of us whom he mentored, trained and groomed to continue advocating for our brothers and sisters that were often the subject of discrimination and could not fight for themselves.
Dr. Onyeani orchestrated and chaired the only worldwide African Diaspora telephone conference call to discuss the 2030 Agenda for Africa document that was introduced to the world by the African Union’s Executive Chairperson Dr. Nkosizana Dlamini Zuma of South Africa. This was the first and only time any African Diaspora leader has ever hosted such a meeting for the African Diaspora around the world. The telephone conference generated some spirited debate amongst constituents throughout the world.
Dr. Onyeani was intimately involved in hosting the first Interfaith Harmony event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music that was organized by the UAC after the killing of Amadou Diallo by an NYPD officer. It was attended by then-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and Commissioner Howard Safir. This event was very controversial but nevertheless helped diffuse some of the tensions following the killing. Dr. Onyeani presided over the critical dialogue events that took place between New York City legislative leaders and civil society.
Dr. Onyeani was elected the inaugural Chairman of the African Union Diaspora Task Team of the African Union Commission following a 3-day meeting that was held in New York after which 6 members of the African Diaspora were elected to represent the sixth region of Africa. “I was also elected as a community representative of the Task Team and honored to once again be a professional colleague. We produced two reports that were submitted to the CIDO Office of the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.”
Dr. Onyeani mentored many of us while also providing employment counseling and opportunities for many Africans that have today found their own voices and professions that allow them to serve their families and communities with excellence and distinction in these United States.
Dr. Onyeani always drew a line in the sand against dictators in Africa that held onto power for too long against the will of their people. Through his powerful editorials in the African Sun-Times, he excoriated corrupt rulers and praised good ones. His editorials played a role in generating opposition to and rejection of the candidacy of Uganda’s Dr. Specioza Kazibwe, who wanted to succeed the AU’s Dr. Zuma.
Some African diplomats praised him in private while echoing the sentiments of their dictatorial leaders in public. He often referred to them as “sellouts”.
With all said and done, we did not always agree on the direction on some critical issues; but never once did he hold even his detractors in contempt. In fact, he was always kind and encouraged those that occasionally disagreed with him to keep on “fighting for the common good of Africa no matter where they might find themselves in life”.
Even whenever we went for long periods without communicating, whenever I called these would be his first words: “Lord Sidique. How you do? You do fine?”
On my part, whenever he called I greeted him as “the Distinguished Chairman”.
Indeed, Dr. Chika Onyeani was first and foremost a family man; our African Chairman; Champion of African Diaspora Empowerment; Dean of African Media; author of the highly acclaimed book and best-seller “Capitalist Nigger,” deploring our dependence mentality; an Economist; the youngest Diplomat from Nigeria in the 1960s; Editor and Publisher of the African Sun-Times; and the host of the radio program “Straight Talk”.
Now he belongs to the ancestors.
The Hon. Sidique Wai is President/National Spokesperson for the
United African Congress (UAC).
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- JAMES MORTIMER –June 29, 1941 – January 21, 2017 - January 26, 2017
- The Shame of Black America Isn’t that Black Boys Can’t Read; The Shame Is that Black America Does Little to Help Them Learn to Read! - January 26, 2017
- WHAT’S GOING ON - January 26, 2017
Charge 50 to One Hundred Percent on top of typical rates for courier works that are sped
up or same-day distributions.
Grove & Dean are committed to supplying the Courier Sector
a comprehensive and full package which is
a need to for today’s Specialist Courier.
You are so cool! I do not suppose I’ve read through
a single thing like this before. So great to discover someone with some
original thoughts on this issue. Really.. thank you for starting this up.
This web site is one thing that is needed on the web, someone with a bit of originality!
The males, aged 38 and also 39, one from Maryborough and also one from Brisbane, were located risk-free and also well in waters at
the Northern End of Moonboom.
Hi colleagues, fastidious paragraph and fastidious arguments commented at this place, I am truly enjoying by
these.
We have a panel of brokers in the uk cargo
insurance market that must have the ability to give you a broad range of choices.
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I
have discovered It positively useful and
it has helped me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & aid different
customers like its helped me. Good job.
Yes, regardless of exactly how heavy your vehcile is, we will have the ability to find you an insurance plan that covers that and also more.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post
is written by him as no one else know such detailed about
my problem. You’re incredible! Thanks!
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking
for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for you?
I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a number of
the subjects you write concerning here. Again, awesome website!
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet
people, its really really good post on building up new weblog.
This prolongs alreadying existing insurance cover to consist of the transport
of goods for repayment.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and everything.
However think about if you added some great visuals or
video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could certainly be
one of the most beneficial in its field. Awesome blog!
I know this web site provides quality depending posts and extra stuff, is there
any other site which presents such data in quality?
Asking questions are in fact good thing if you are not understanding anything completely,
except this piece of writing offers fastidious understanding yet.
Good replies in return of this question with genuine arguments and telling all
regarding that.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.
Wow, amazing weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running
a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The whole look of your site is wonderful, let alone the
content material!
That said, you may have missed a smartphone with a great offering
of features and a very affordable price that has remained somewhat of an ‘underdog’ on
the smartphone market: the Chinese-built, 6. Throw in the capacity to shoot
and edit videos and it all adds up to a great Christmas package of features to be found on the phone.
When suspicious behaviors occurred on your
lost phone, you would get an email containing your device’s location and a photo of the person holding your phone.
Howdy I am so grateful I found your web site, I really found you by accident, while I was searching on Aol for something else,
Regardless I am here now and would just like to say
many thanks for a incredible post and a all round
thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
to read it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added
in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent jo.
Be very careful, inquire, check their license to serve you and also request information from about the feedback
of the company. An excellent way to revive from the hectic day is often a warm and soothing bath that loosens the
tired muscles. Elegant, functional five tier shelving unit neatly stores folded towels, toiletries, cleaning supplies,
framed photographs and also other fun or practical items.
Stock Throughput Insurance policy could be a helpful
establishment to cover stock via the entire supply chain..
I do believe all of the ideas you’ve offered to
your post. Thhey are really convincing and can certainly work.
Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for newbies.
Could you please extend thwm a bit from next time?
Thanks for the post.
There are different degrees of courier insurance as well as extra solutions, so do not automatically
assume the cheapest is the most effective.
Working in the haulage sector suggests you need to select the right insurance plan for your automobile.