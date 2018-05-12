PS 23 – Carter G. Woodson Elementary School Celebrates Earth Day!

On April 20th, DOE Earth Day, students from

PS 23’s 4th-grade classes planted a Royal Star Magnolia tree donated to the school by the Magnolia Tree Earth Center. The tree was planted just outside of Heaven’s Gate Community Garden on Hart Street between Tompkins and Throop Avenues.

The students worked together to uproot the stump of a previously planted bush that had died by using a stand-up garden tiller. After removing the stump, the students took turns digging an 18-inch hole with shovels, planted, then watered the tree.

At the conclusion of the planting, students posed for pictures with their classmates and expressed their excitement over the activity. “It was fun, and we were able to do something good in the community. I can’t wait to see the tree grow and visit it next year with my class,” said Janiah H.