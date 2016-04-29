by Mary Murphy, www.PIX11.com
BROOKLYN — The family of 16-year-old Chanel Petro-Nixon — an honors student who was found strangled in a garbage bag on a Brooklyn sidewalk in June 2006 — was in seclusion Friday after learning the main “person of interest” in her murder, Veron Primus, has now been charged with killing another woman on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent.
Primus, now 29, appeared in court on Saint Vincent Friday morning, according to Kenton Chance, a reporter from the IWitness News outlet on the island.
Chance said Primus is charged with fatally stabbing a St. Vincent real estate agent, Sharleen Greaves, last fall. Her body was discovered in her office last November but police didn’t have any suspects until a bizarre series of events that started last Friday, April 15th.
PIX11 Investigators started receiving Facebook messages on the Mary Murphy Mystery page several days ago from the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent. To read more, click on link below:
‘Person of Interest’ in 2006 murder of Brooklyn honors student charged with killing Caribbean woman
