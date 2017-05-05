People: FAR ROCKAWAY’S MARY HENDRIX RECEIVES CON EDISON’S HIGHEST HONOR

If you’ve ever encountered the “singing nurse” at Con Edison’s Employee Wellness Center, you probably felt a little bit better as soon as you walked in the door.

“One of my passions is music, and as the saying goes, ‘music soothes the soul’,” said Con Edison senior specialist and registered nurse Mary Hendrix.

The Far Rockaway, Queens resident is responsible for the day-to-day administrative operations of the utility’s health care hub at 4 Irving Place in Manhattan.

Hendrix received Con Edison’s highest employee honor, the “Living Our Values” Award at a recent company ceremony. This recognition is given annually to Con Edison employees who exemplify the company’s values of service, teamwork, excellence and concern for the quality of life in their communities.