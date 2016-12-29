Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack Obama on U.N. Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Territory!

Op-Ed by NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY
After eight years of vetoing U.N. resolutions condemning the terrorist State of Israel for their acts of military aggression (killing over 500 Palestinian children and 234 women in the last attack on the Gaza Strip) and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, the Obama Administration finally did the right thing by not vetoing a U.N. resolution condemning Israel for settlements on Palestinian territory.
Racist right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and neo-fascist racist Donald Trump both teamed up to condemn the Obama Administration for abstaining and not vetoing the resolution.
Trump and Netanyahu found a supporter in local Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. In an embarrassing, disgraceful, shameful interview on NY1, Congressman Jeffries stated that Israel was “our closest ally” and the Obama Administration should have vetoed the resolution.
Not only was Congressman Jeffries going against President Obama, he was also going against the 15 nation members of the U.N. Security Council and the overwhelming majority of the nations in the world. All for his good friend Israel.
The member nations of the U.N. Security Council are Angola, China, Egypt, France, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Senegal, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela. The 14 yeas, no nays and one abstention (the U.S.) was announced at the U.N. to a “resounding round of applause”. The congressman is out of touch with the world!!!
In an unrelated issue, during the same NY1 interview, the congressman also called former Staten Island D.A. and now Congressman Daniel M. Donovan a “good guy”. This is the former D.A. that many of us believe “deliberately” failed to get indictments on the NYPD officers responsible for the “I Can’t Breathe” chokehold that killed Eric Garner. It is said that a D.A. can “get an indictment on a ham sandwich” but not a “killer cop”?! Shame on you congressman!
NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- JAMES MORTIMER –June 29, 1941 – January 21, 2017 - January 26, 2017
- The Shame of Black America Isn’t that Black Boys Can’t Read; The Shame Is that Black America Does Little to Help Them Learn to Read! - January 26, 2017
- WHAT’S GOING ON - January 26, 2017
Buying business vehicle insurance coverage as a messenger has actually never been less complex, or more affordable for that issue.
Syd Jackson & Lloyd Davis t/as Coversure Insurance coverage Services (Swindon)
is authorized and also managed by the Financial Conduct Authority.
A much cheaper way to secure these things is with a cheap
items in transit insurance plan.
Let Operation Option Direct use our years of know-how to discover
the ideal policy for you, your business, and your Customers.
Easy Affordable Regular monthly Repayments – Insurance policy premiums could be spread over a
period of time of as much as a year to alleviate the burden of obtaining the cover.
A regular freight insurance plan covers goods in transit through roadway,
air, sea or rail.
He also has diabetes, which would certainly certify as a pre-existing condition and make his insurance sets you back also greater.
We have exceptional rates and pay for vehicle, van, light haulage and also goods
in transit messenger fleet insurance.
Hi friends, how is everything, and what you desire to say regarding this paragraph, in my view its really awesome designed for me.
Hundreds of courier van and also lorry drivers are making huge financial savings with us as well as our detailed variety of cover.
Your right at one time I can put anything on ebay
and also it would cost an excellent rate now it’s
hard to also obtain bids.
Work usage on a conventional motorbike plan excludes courier use, so you should purchase a professional
plan.
The incessant price treks at the pumps are compeling most of us
to look at ways to reduce our mileage.
I made use of to send with Atlas and LBC and also a whole lot more other
companies prior to but up until now, Alas had the fastest distribution time.
They are adamant that cover remains in area even if the various other car is without insurance – however just
when you are in it.
If so you wish to recognize with the Spain Car Work with Agencies in especially ones that provide long term vehicle rental rates.
Without a doubt that doesn’t, to the end client, imply absolutely nothing could be sent,
its simply under the basis of going by courier.
Payload insurance coverage is generally set up by a supplier or buyer abroad or put by a freight forwarder on behalf of the merchant.
They are determined that cover is in location also if the other
car is without insurance – however just
when you remain in it.
Occasionally called ‘GIT’, the plan also shields goods
in a vehicle or while they are being filled or unloaded.
A savings voucher isn’t really an item, it’s a reduction in the
rate of an item.
Esqueça que ela tem marido: É isso, faça de conta que ela é mas uma mulher virgem que você achou.
, faça do paixão meu mestre, a fim de que eu siga;
faça dele meu direcção, porém não meu http://bbs.1000so.com/space-uid-49959.html
A listing of questions you should certainly take into consideration when considering buying an annuity from an insurance firm.
As an example, some policies specify a weight constraint, simply paying up to a set amount per kg of damaged or lost goods.
We captured snatches of their chats which indicated
that the accused Sat-Bhambra was being pressed ahead up with the items.
Excellent, what a weblog it is! This blog presents valuable information to us, keep it up.
bookmarked!!, I really like your blog!
Whether you deliver your own items, utilize a messenger, or been around as a courier or haulier, we provide goods in transit insurance coverage.
Online filing of application for refund of TED is being introduced for
which a brand-new ANF has been created.
The regular additional charge for gas on a courier work
is 15 percent of the whole quote to offset gas costs.
If you drive a van or truck during your work or company, you’ll need business
van insurance policy.
Sale of goods over seas for import into India might be
made based on FTP or other legislation in force.
Our courier break down cover is registered to the automobile, meanings anybody could drive the automobile as well as demand
courier break down recovery.
Authorisation for your card will be taken at the point of order
however cash will certainly not leave your account up until the products are despatched from.
You could choose to acquire an insurance plan for a specific
consignment if you do not export usually.
We appreciate that your van is your source of income and
also it is necessary to gain the best quote available.
Zipments is attempting to give such services to retailers, although Pohl decreased
to say which firms the startup is talking with concerning this.
In addition, trailer cover could be included on all our products in transit policies.
Dispensary insurance permits you to cover these risks along with
insuring the store assets in one quickly managed policy.
This shows just exactly how important it is for you to ensure
you have the ideal van messenger insurance coverage for your demands.
If products are of restricted classification after that Traditions will take, during that instance, ownership of
items passed to Traditions Department.
Responsibility is limited to the price sustained by the insured to
remodel the damaged or destroyed documents from duplicates.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you
shield this hike.
Car or van insurance coverage will only cover harm to the automobile and also third party damages.
Kynect authorities say it isn’t having such issues since the state has actually made certain that Kynect is self-supporting via charges on insurance coverage strategies.
The most essential aspects of our business provide
transportation goods from one place to one more.
If your items require shipping by sea or arrive by sea,
you may also need marine freight insurance policy.
We have picked firms that you could get free online quotes and instant cover for your courier van.