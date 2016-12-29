Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack Obama on U.N. Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Territory!

By
admin
-
2942
27402
President Obama has been heatedly denounced for having the United States abstain, rather than veto, a resolution calling on Israel the cease its settlement building in what would be the Palestinian portion of any twostate solution to the conflict. This image is dated an does not reflect the current state of settlement building.

Op-Ed by NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY

After eight years of vetoing U.N. resolutions condemning the terrorist State of Israel for their acts of military aggression (killing over 500 Palestinian children and 234 women in the last attack on the Gaza Strip) and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, the Obama Administration finally did the right thing by not vetoing a U.N. resolution condemning Israel for settlements on Palestinian territory.

Racist right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and neo-fascist racist Donald Trump both teamed up to condemn the Obama Administration for abstaining and not vetoing the resolution.

Trump and Netanyahu found a supporter in local Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. In an embarrassing, disgraceful, shameful interview on NY1, Congressman Jeffries stated that Israel was “our closest ally” and the Obama Administration should have vetoed the resolution.

Not only was Congressman Jeffries going against President Obama, he was also going against the 15 nation members of the U.N. Security Council and the overwhelming majority of the nations in the world. All for his good friend Israel.

The member nations of the U.N. Security Council are Angola, China, Egypt, France, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Senegal, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela. The 14 yeas, no nays and one abstention (the U.S.) was announced at the U.N. to a “resounding round of applause”. The congressman is out of touch with the world!!!

In an unrelated issue, during the same NY1 interview, the congressman also called former Staten Island D.A. and now Congressman Daniel M. Donovan a “good guy”. This is the former D.A. that many of us believe “deliberately” failed to get indictments on the NYPD officers responsible for the “I Can’t Breathe” chokehold that killed Eric Garner. It is said that a D.A. can “get an indictment on a ham sandwich” but not a “killer cop”?! Shame on you congressman!

NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY

 

admin

Latest posts by admin (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2942 COMMENTS

  7. A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment.
    There’s no doubt that that you need to publish more about this subject matter, it might not be a taboo matter but usually folks don’t speak about these
    subjects. To the next! Best wishes!!

  13. Valuable information. Lucky me I found your web site
    unintentionally, and I’m shocked why this coincidence didn’t came about earlier!

    I bookmarked it.

  14. Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as
    you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog website?
    The account aided me a appropriate deal. I have been a little
    bit familiar of this your broadcast offered vivid transparent concept

  21. Һey therе and thank you for yourr info ? I hɑve
    сertainly picked up anything new from rigt hᥱre.
    I Ԁid hоweveг exρertise sοme technical points using this web site, since I
    exerienced to reload the site а lot off times previous to I
    could get it to ⅼoawd correctly. I had ben wondering if your web hosting is OK?
    Nⲟt that I am complaining, but sluggizh loadіng instances times will often affect your placement in google and
    cann damage your quаlity score if adss and marketing with Adwoгds.
    Well I’m adding this RSS to mү e-mаil and cаn look out
    for a llot mlre of your гespective intriguing content.

    Make ѕᥙre you uрdate thiis again very soon.

  24. IPhone Binary Options Trading – Another popular kind of mobile phone is an iPhone and this fact that lots of people now own such phones has actually not gone undetected by
    a lot of online Binary Option trading websites who
    have actually now made their trading platforms totally suitable with iPhone.

  27. What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a quifk visit of this webpage; this website consists of amazing and in fact fine material designed for visitors.

  35. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this brilliant blog!
    I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
    I look forward to new updates and will share this site
    with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

  36. Need to they maintain it on their books until the buyer receives it after that they are responsible for paying tax obligations on those items.

  37. Learning how to write an article that captivates your audience will improve not only your sales, but your
    online authority as well. The most successful viral social media marketing phoenix az campaigns are those that leave’em laughing.
    When I started in network marketing, I failed my butt off.

« Older Comments

LEAVE A REPLY