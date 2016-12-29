Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack Obama on U.N. Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Territory!

Op-Ed by NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY
After eight years of vetoing U.N. resolutions condemning the terrorist State of Israel for their acts of military aggression (killing over 500 Palestinian children and 234 women in the last attack on the Gaza Strip) and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, the Obama Administration finally did the right thing by not vetoing a U.N. resolution condemning Israel for settlements on Palestinian territory.
Racist right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and neo-fascist racist Donald Trump both teamed up to condemn the Obama Administration for abstaining and not vetoing the resolution.
Trump and Netanyahu found a supporter in local Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. In an embarrassing, disgraceful, shameful interview on NY1, Congressman Jeffries stated that Israel was “our closest ally” and the Obama Administration should have vetoed the resolution.
Not only was Congressman Jeffries going against President Obama, he was also going against the 15 nation members of the U.N. Security Council and the overwhelming majority of the nations in the world. All for his good friend Israel.
The member nations of the U.N. Security Council are Angola, China, Egypt, France, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Senegal, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela. The 14 yeas, no nays and one abstention (the U.S.) was announced at the U.N. to a “resounding round of applause”. The congressman is out of touch with the world!!!
In an unrelated issue, during the same NY1 interview, the congressman also called former Staten Island D.A. and now Congressman Daniel M. Donovan a “good guy”. This is the former D.A. that many of us believe “deliberately” failed to get indictments on the NYPD officers responsible for the “I Can’t Breathe” chokehold that killed Eric Garner. It is said that a D.A. can “get an indictment on a ham sandwich” but not a “killer cop”?! Shame on you congressman!
NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too magnificent.
I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way
inn which you say it. You make it entertaining and yoou still care for to keep it sensible.
I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually
a terrific website.
So if such a thing happens for your requirements,
don’t panic and hide them, but put them on with pride, you’re
a hard-core runner now. The products from Prada really are the bucks
saving options for any type of consumers. You don’t need to drive down from store to store inside your pursuit to purchase the
perfect shoes.
What’s up Dear, are you truly visiting this website on a regular basis, if so then you will definitely
get pleasant knowledge.
Thanks for another informative website. Where else may I get that kind of info written in such an ideal manner?
I have a venture that I am simply now operating on, and I have been at the look out for such information.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy.
I’ve learn this put up and if I may just I want to rdcommend you some interesting issues
or tips. Maybe you cann write subsequent articles relating to this article.
I want to read more things about it!
Highly energetic post, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this brilliant blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my
Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and
will share this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
Alvo contudo namorar junto uma pessoa dermatologista adequado a apreçar a ação correta dessa atraimento do
que pelo contudo estabelecer os tratamentos de novo orientados. http://fbxcounted.com/index.php?title=User:MistyIfy27571680
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should
also go to see this weblog on regular basis to get updated from most recent reports.
Good article! We will be linking to this particularly great article on
our site. Keep up the good writing.