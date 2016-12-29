Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack Obama on U.N. Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Territory!

Op-Ed by NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY
After eight years of vetoing U.N. resolutions condemning the terrorist State of Israel for their acts of military aggression (killing over 500 Palestinian children and 234 women in the last attack on the Gaza Strip) and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, the Obama Administration finally did the right thing by not vetoing a U.N. resolution condemning Israel for settlements on Palestinian territory.
Racist right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and neo-fascist racist Donald Trump both teamed up to condemn the Obama Administration for abstaining and not vetoing the resolution.
Trump and Netanyahu found a supporter in local Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. In an embarrassing, disgraceful, shameful interview on NY1, Congressman Jeffries stated that Israel was “our closest ally” and the Obama Administration should have vetoed the resolution.
Not only was Congressman Jeffries going against President Obama, he was also going against the 15 nation members of the U.N. Security Council and the overwhelming majority of the nations in the world. All for his good friend Israel.
The member nations of the U.N. Security Council are Angola, China, Egypt, France, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Senegal, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela. The 14 yeas, no nays and one abstention (the U.S.) was announced at the U.N. to a “resounding round of applause”. The congressman is out of touch with the world!!!
In an unrelated issue, during the same NY1 interview, the congressman also called former Staten Island D.A. and now Congressman Daniel M. Donovan a “good guy”. This is the former D.A. that many of us believe “deliberately” failed to get indictments on the NYPD officers responsible for the “I Can’t Breathe” chokehold that killed Eric Garner. It is said that a D.A. can “get an indictment on a ham sandwich” but not a “killer cop”?! Shame on you congressman!
NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY
