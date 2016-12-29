Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack Obama on U.N. Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Territory!

Op-Ed by NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY
After eight years of vetoing U.N. resolutions condemning the terrorist State of Israel for their acts of military aggression (killing over 500 Palestinian children and 234 women in the last attack on the Gaza Strip) and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, the Obama Administration finally did the right thing by not vetoing a U.N. resolution condemning Israel for settlements on Palestinian territory.
Racist right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and neo-fascist racist Donald Trump both teamed up to condemn the Obama Administration for abstaining and not vetoing the resolution.
Trump and Netanyahu found a supporter in local Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. In an embarrassing, disgraceful, shameful interview on NY1, Congressman Jeffries stated that Israel was “our closest ally” and the Obama Administration should have vetoed the resolution.
Not only was Congressman Jeffries going against President Obama, he was also going against the 15 nation members of the U.N. Security Council and the overwhelming majority of the nations in the world. All for his good friend Israel.
The member nations of the U.N. Security Council are Angola, China, Egypt, France, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Senegal, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela. The 14 yeas, no nays and one abstention (the U.S.) was announced at the U.N. to a “resounding round of applause”. The congressman is out of touch with the world!!!
In an unrelated issue, during the same NY1 interview, the congressman also called former Staten Island D.A. and now Congressman Daniel M. Donovan a “good guy”. This is the former D.A. that many of us believe “deliberately” failed to get indictments on the NYPD officers responsible for the “I Can’t Breathe” chokehold that killed Eric Garner. It is said that a D.A. can “get an indictment on a ham sandwich” but not a “killer cop”?! Shame on you congressman!
NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
Perfect work you have done, this site is really cool with wonderful info.
Highly energetic blog, I liked that a lot.
Will there be a part 2?
What’s up Dear, are you in fact visiting this web site on a regular
basis, if so after that you will definitely take fastidious knowledge.
Para ello debe contar con la experiencia y profesionalidad de una empresa cualificada y acreditada que le aporte las garantías necesarias y los mejores vehículos adaptados a cada
tubería y a cada tipo de red.
It is in point of fact a nice and useful piece of info.
I’m satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
It was about 10 days todaay since he began utilizing
the Clove cigarette holder and each once inn a while, either very first thing each
morning or right after dinner, he craves the full punch of
having a cigarette so he has got smoked about 4 with no filter.
Heey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Hi there to every body, it’s my first visit of this web site;
this webpage contains amazing and in fact good information designed for visitors.
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something that helped me. Thanks a lot!
We are a gaggle of volunteerrs andd opening a new
scheme in ouur community. Your website provided uss with helpful information to work on. You’ve performed ann impressive process and our whole copmmunity will be grateful to you.
Evoking an alluring elegance and reminiscent of grand estates and gardens, the Heritage
Lace Floret Shower Curtain brings stylish sophistication into your toilet.
It’s really a nice and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you
just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this.
Thanks for sharing.
Hi there, You’ve done an incredible job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to
my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from
this site.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the
way, how could we communicate?
Sendo assim, devemos ter em mente e considerar a Sprint Review como
uma reunião de inspeção e adaptação do produto. http://sexfantasy.es/user/profile/48947
If some one desires to bbe updated with newest technologies thn he must be visit
thios web page and bbe up to date every day.
During the seventeenth and 18th centuries, the English, Portuguese
and Italians brought chintz material from India to Europe.
However, we are sure that the above mentioned sites have all the games you want to play.
Now within the comfort of their home they can play their favorite casino game anytime they want to.
Proxies are popular because they’re fast (to use), easy, and free.
peut combler la lacune…
stoneMi
Hi there! This article could not be written much better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept preaching about this. I will send this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a very good read. I appreciate you for sharing!
You made some really good points there. I looked on the web
to find out more about the issue and found most people will go
along with your views on this website.
Very good post! We are linking to this great content on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
Thanks for some other informative website. Where else could I get that type of information written in such a perfect manner?
I’ve a undertaking that I am just now working on, and I’ve been on the glance
out for such information.
Also this time round i skilled nausea, mild vomiting,
and a horrible crawly pores and skin feeling,
just like the flu, but no temperature, thank god.
Youu might concern yourself on what will be the features
of purchaing Cigarettes oon line.
Youu actually make it seem sso easy with your presentation but I find this matter
to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicsted and extremely broad
for me. I’m looking forward foor your next post, I will try to get the
hang of it!
Hi, its good article about media print, we all be familiar with
media is a impressive source of facts.
Keep on working, great job!
As a client who’s been via the method, I am compelled
to share my expertise with Rapid Weight Loss Centers.
But a smiling visitant here to share the love (:
, btw great layout.
Having read this I believed iit was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort too put this short article
together. I once again find myself personally spending a lot of
time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it waas still worthwhile!
Hello my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and
come with almost all vital infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .
I just like the helpful info yoou supply too your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and take a look at once
more right here regularly. I’m somewhat certain I’ll be told plenty of new stuff proper here!
Good luck forr the following!
Examples can be noticed in the majority of human cultures, and despite some societal stigma, tattoos are acquiring to
be ubiquitous in the West, with an estimated 25 % of American folks are wearing
at least one particular by the end of the twentieth century.
Movimentos como dessus e dessous, freqüentemente traduzidos
pelo mentor como para na frente de – en avant, ou para trás
– en arrière” – são esclarecidos dirimindo as dúvidas
possíveis.
It’s an amazing article inn favor of all the internet visitors; they
will obtain benefit from it I am sure.
You’ve ɡot terrific knowlwdge in this cаse.
Yes! Finally someone writes about videos.
Curtains are manufactured from quite a lot of thick fabrics, each with a differing diploma of sunshine absorption and heat insulating qualities.
I think what you wrote made a great deal of sense. But, think
on this, suppose you added a little content? I mean, I don’t want to tell you how
to run your blog, but what if you added a title that makes people desire more?
I mean Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump
Against President Barack Obama on U.N. Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Territory!
– Our Time Press is a little plain. You ought to glance at Yahoo’s home page and see how
they create article titles to get viewers to click. You might add
a video or a related pic or two to get people excited about everything’ve got
to say. Just my opinion, it might bring your website a little bit more interesting.
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles every day along with a
mug of coffee.