Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack Obama on U.N. Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Territory!

By
admin
-
1686
15513
President Obama has been heatedly denounced for having the United States abstain, rather than veto, a resolution calling on Israel the cease its settlement building in what would be the Palestinian portion of any twostate solution to the conflict. This image is dated an does not reflect the current state of settlement building.

Op-Ed by NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY

After eight years of vetoing U.N. resolutions condemning the terrorist State of Israel for their acts of military aggression (killing over 500 Palestinian children and 234 women in the last attack on the Gaza Strip) and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, the Obama Administration finally did the right thing by not vetoing a U.N. resolution condemning Israel for settlements on Palestinian territory.

Racist right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and neo-fascist racist Donald Trump both teamed up to condemn the Obama Administration for abstaining and not vetoing the resolution.

Trump and Netanyahu found a supporter in local Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. In an embarrassing, disgraceful, shameful interview on NY1, Congressman Jeffries stated that Israel was “our closest ally” and the Obama Administration should have vetoed the resolution.

Not only was Congressman Jeffries going against President Obama, he was also going against the 15 nation members of the U.N. Security Council and the overwhelming majority of the nations in the world. All for his good friend Israel.

The member nations of the U.N. Security Council are Angola, China, Egypt, France, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Senegal, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela. The 14 yeas, no nays and one abstention (the U.S.) was announced at the U.N. to a “resounding round of applause”. The congressman is out of touch with the world!!!

In an unrelated issue, during the same NY1 interview, the congressman also called former Staten Island D.A. and now Congressman Daniel M. Donovan a “good guy”. This is the former D.A. that many of us believe “deliberately” failed to get indictments on the NYPD officers responsible for the “I Can’t Breathe” chokehold that killed Eric Garner. It is said that a D.A. can “get an indictment on a ham sandwich” but not a “killer cop”?! Shame on you congressman!

NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY

 

admin

Latest posts by admin (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1686 COMMENTS

  2. Mount Lushan іs located in Jiujiang City, Jiangxi
    Province. The property аrea of Lushn National Park
    occupies а tоtɑl aгea օf 30,200 hectaresand іtѕ hіghest Peak, Hanyang Peak, іѕ
    1,474 meters above sea level. Bordered ߋn the north
    by thе Yangtze River andd ߋn the south Ƅy Poyang Lake, Mount
    Lushan ρresents an integral scene of river, hills аnd lake, tɦe beauty
    оf which has attracted spiritual leaders, scholars, artists ɑnd writers for over 2,000 years.
    Morе tҺan 200 historic buildings агᥱ located in the Lushan National Park; complexes оf
    prayer hallls tɦat have been rebuilt and extended msny tіmеs to ϲreate an ongoing centre fօr study
    and religion. Тhese incluⅾe tҺe Buddhist East Grove Temple complex begun Ƅy Huiyuan in 386 CΕ;
    the West Grove Pagoda begun ɑround 730 CE; the Temple of Simplicity ɑnd Tranqulity
    built duriong thе Tang dynasty aas the repository of Taoist scriptures, аnd the Wɦite Deer Cavee
    Academy originally established іn 940 CE and revived in tҺe late 12tһ century duгing
    the Song dynasty when Zhu Xi instigated thee spread ⲟf Confucius’
    political аnd ethical teaching. Тhis complex continud to be extended ᥙp to the 19th century tⲟ incluⅾe many
    temples, study halls aand libraries. Ⲟther impoortant features іnclude tɦe stone single-span Guan Ying Bridge оf 1,015 CE
    aand more thɑn 900 inscriptions on cliffs аnd stone tablets.
    ӏn addition tҺere arre aroսnd 600 villas built by Chinese
    aand foreign visitors іn thе late 19tҺ and 20th centuries, whеn the аrea Ƅecame а ppopular resort and was,
    during the 1930s ɑnd 40s thе official Suummer Capital
    оf the Reepublic of China. The villas reflect various architectural fashions ɑnd arre laid oout witɦіn tһe landscape in accordance wіth
    Western plznning concepts prevalent аt tһᥱ time.

    Mount Lushan has an importyant ρlace in Chinese history
    aand culture. ӏt іs an outstanding representative օf Chinese landscape culture,
    as ᴡell as a remarkable model of Chknese academy-based education, and a focal рoint for the
    integration of Chinese annd Western cultures, onbce acting ass tҺe cultural center ߋf southern China.
    Tɦe ѕignificant cultural developments аnd political events occurring oνer thᥱ course of
    Lushan’s history hɑve influenced the course of Chinese history.

    The natural bauty օf Lushan is perfectly integrated աith
    its historic buildings andd features, creating ɑ unique cultural landscape աhich
    embodies outstanding aesthetic ѵalue powerfully ɑssociated with Chijese spiritual аnd cultural life.
    Combining nature and culture, Mount Lushan represents tɦe Chinese national spirit
    аnd epitomizes itss cultural life.

  4. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something
    which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me.
    I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get
    the hang of it!

  5. Howdy very cool site!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
    Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds
    also? I am happy to find a lot of helpful information right here within the submit, we want work out extra techniques
    in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

  6. Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
    I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some
    stories/information. I know my audience would appreciate your work.

    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e
    mail.

  7. I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of area .
    Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website.
    Studying this information So i am happy to convey that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I
    needed. I most for sure will make certain to do not omit this web
    site and give it a look on a continuing basis.

  8. Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I
    came to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Terrific blog and great style and design.

  9. Someone necessarily lend a hand to make significantly articles
    I might state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and so far?
    I ajazed with the analysis you made to create this actual put up extraordinary.
    Wonderful process!

  10. Hello! This post could not be written any better! Reading
    through this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
    I will forward this write-up to him. Pretty sure
    he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!

  11. Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?

    I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not
    seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!

  12. you’re truly a just right webmaster. Thhe site loading speed is incredible.

    It seems that you are doing anyy distinctive trick.
    Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you have
    done a fantastic joob in this subject!

  13. Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured
    I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
    My site addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!

  14. Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before
    but after browsing through many of the articles I realized it’s new
    to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely pleased I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!

  17. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think
    I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for
    me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try
    to get the hang of it!

  20. Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found
    a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said
    “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell
    to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I
    had to tell someone!

  22. I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be just what
    I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
    I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you
    write with regards to here. Again, awesome weblog!

  24. Asking questions are really fastidious thing if you are not understanding anything fully, but this
    piece of writing offers nice understanding yet.

  27. Heeya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It
    really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to prresent
    something again and help others such as you helped me.

  28. Market Samurai is a wonderful all in one” tool that helps you in the complete
    research and execution approach of constructing any type of on the web enterprise from beginning
    to finish.

  29. I’ve been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours lately, yet I by no
    means found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty price sufficient for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the net shall be much more useful than ever before.

  32. Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor
    were just preparing to do some research on this.

    We got a grab a book from our area library but I think
    I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such wonderful information being shared
    freely out there.

  33. Attгactive section of content. I just stumbled upon yur weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get
    actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing too your augment
    and even I ɑchіevement you access cosistently quickⅼy.

  34. Wonderful blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed here?
    I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get responses from
    other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
    If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks a lot!

« Older Comments

LEAVE A REPLY