Op-Ed: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries Supports Donald Trump Against President Barack Obama on U.N. Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Territory!

Op-Ed by NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY
After eight years of vetoing U.N. resolutions condemning the terrorist State of Israel for their acts of military aggression (killing over 500 Palestinian children and 234 women in the last attack on the Gaza Strip) and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, the Obama Administration finally did the right thing by not vetoing a U.N. resolution condemning Israel for settlements on Palestinian territory.
Racist right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and neo-fascist racist Donald Trump both teamed up to condemn the Obama Administration for abstaining and not vetoing the resolution.
Trump and Netanyahu found a supporter in local Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. In an embarrassing, disgraceful, shameful interview on NY1, Congressman Jeffries stated that Israel was “our closest ally” and the Obama Administration should have vetoed the resolution.
Not only was Congressman Jeffries going against President Obama, he was also going against the 15 nation members of the U.N. Security Council and the overwhelming majority of the nations in the world. All for his good friend Israel.
The member nations of the U.N. Security Council are Angola, China, Egypt, France, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Senegal, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela. The 14 yeas, no nays and one abstention (the U.S.) was announced at the U.N. to a “resounding round of applause”. The congressman is out of touch with the world!!!
In an unrelated issue, during the same NY1 interview, the congressman also called former Staten Island D.A. and now Congressman Daniel M. Donovan a “good guy”. This is the former D.A. that many of us believe “deliberately” failed to get indictments on the NYPD officers responsible for the “I Can’t Breathe” chokehold that killed Eric Garner. It is said that a D.A. can “get an indictment on a ham sandwich” but not a “killer cop”?! Shame on you congressman!
NYS Assemblyman Charles Barron, 60th District, Brooklyn, NY
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- Coaches’ Corner - January 20, 2017
- The Stoppers - January 20, 2017
Harbor Times can be a scheduled annual event used the weekend in Sept.
Another excellent credit of the Oceanside location could be the extremely regular
offshore day winds.
Mike Howland (4-2), his adversary on Thursday evening, trains at the Ingredient in Oceanside, CA.
At Locksmith Oceanside, CA they be sure that shoppers can locate solutions to their troubles.
Infact, the International Nation in northern Colorado ensured
that its huge warehouse opened Florida as opposed to California,
in Corpus Christi.
As a result of waves, the volleyball, as well as the stores, Ny brings in numerous varieties
of beachgoers.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and
even I achievement you access consistently fast.
After I initially commented I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added I get 4 emails with the
exact same comment. Is there a means you can remove me from that service?
Appreciate it!
bookmarked!!, I love your site!
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your
web site is excellent, as well as the content!
Our comprehensive database of real estate
listings provide the most comprehensive home facts like house values, attributes and local school and town data to
help you be sure that you’ve the majority of the
important points you need upfront.
In the tiny group of California tide gages, over the past several decades, the sea around Southern California are currently
rising about 20 cm per millennium, much like
the level that is calculated for the global common sea.
As I website possessor I conceive the content here is real
excellent, thanks for your efforts.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about Real Estate Investing.
Regards
Ultimately, in a light match (catch-weight 135 lbs.) they’d regional favorite Ricardo Gutierrez
(2-1-0, 1 KO) of Escondido, CA dealing with Norberto Pantaleon (0-1-0)
of Oceanside, CA.
This is a very good tip especially to those
new to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise info Many thanks for sharing this one.
A must read post!
Inhabitants of Oceanside might attend schools in Union Elementary
School District, Vista Unified School District, Bonsall School District, Carlsbad Unified School District, Fallbrook High School District, or the Unified School District, depending on their real target.
Our citizens join for projects to savor the restaurants, shops,
and societal, activity, and adventure solutions through the entire Oceanside region, called San Diegois
North Shore.” a trip to Julian Bakery for apple pie is a
consistent favorite.