2009 was an absolutely phenomenal year for Blacks in theater from off-Broadway to Broadway. If you came by the way of Brooklyn, you got to enjoy the magnificent writing of Jackie Alexander, as the Billie Holiday Theatre presented, The High Priestess of Dark Alley with an all-Black cast. A superb production of The Good Negro by Tracey Scott Wilson played at the Public Theatre. It featured a mixed cast which was very talented. It was like watching an expose’ on how the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan worked against Blacks during the Civil Rights Movement down South.
A show that features another mixed cast is on Broadway and is going strong at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, that show is HAIR and it is definitely worth experiencing. When you walk in the theatre and take a seat you are made a part of the Tribe of hippies who believe in free love, flowing drugs and long hair. This show is a blast! Although the show has since closed, the revival of Guys and Dolls on Broadway that starred Titus Burgess in the role of Nicely Nicely Johnson was a pleasure to watch. Burgess rocked the house when he did the character’s signature number “You’re Rocking The Boat.”
When you go to the theater it is truly a gift when you get to see a dramatic production that teaches you about an injustice that Black people have suffered. It shares their trials, but also the fact that they managed to survive. That is the kind of inspiration and heartfelt message that came across to audiences as they were stunned and captivated, while watching Ruined, a drama by Lynn Nottage that played at the New York City Center. The play shared the true stories of women who had been victimized by soldiers in war torn Democratic Republic of Congo. As you walked around the theatre pictures of actual women Nottage interviewed were displayed on the walls. The play also got Nottage her due, as she received the Pulitzer Prize for it in 2009.
On the lighter side of entertainment, audiences were almost falling out of their chairs onto the floor of the Beacon Theatre when Tyler Perry’s The Marriage Counselor was performed. Perry just has a way with words that make them so down to earth, but hilarious at the same time. The characters he creates remind one of someone you might actually know. His stories are hilarious, but also always have a bit of a religious aspect to them. The marriage counselor’s story reminds one of the expression “physician heal thyself.” It was incredible to watch the revival of August Wilson’s drama Joe Turner’s Come And Gone at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway. It was presented by Lincoln Center and spotlighted the talents of a tremendous, mainly Black cast. In fact, Roger Robinson won the Tony this year for his role.
Tony Award-winner Phylicia Rashad returned to Broadway as Violet Weston in Tracy Lett’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play August Osage County. The comedy/drama played at the Music Box Theatre, and looked at the dysfunctional life of a pill-popping, sharp-tongued mother of three.
Some wonderful shows that had a limited life were Pure Confidence and a revival of The Wiz. Both these shows were wonderful. The first looked at the life story of a slave, who was also a jockey and won races easily. The other production gave Ashanti Singer her chance to debut on stage and it was a magnificent show.
A milestone was reached withDavid Lamb’s Platanos & Collard Greens as it celebrated its sixth year at the Florence Guild Hall on 59th St. The funny production looks at relationships between Blacks and Latinos and discloses stereotypes they have about each other.
Roger Guenvere Smith performed his one-man Frederick Douglass Now at the Irish Arts Center. The Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre at Lincoln Center premiered Broke-ology, a play by African-American playwright Nathan Louis Jackson. The drama featured an all-Black cast and showed how two brothers struggled over the decision of how to take care of an ill father. FELA! made its explosive Broadway debut and celebrates the life, music and political struggles of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the father of the Afrobeat. This musical is at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre at W. 49th St.
Some other wonderful shows that happened in 2009 was Sing Harlem Sing at the Dempsey Theatre on W. 127th St. There was River Crosses Rivers-Short Plays by Women of Color at the Castillo Theatre and was presented by New Federal Theatre. It featured plays by Lynn Nottage, Ruby Dee, P.J. Gibson, Naveen Bahar Choudhury, Cori Thomas and Bridgette Wimberly. A new original Broadway musical is Memphis at the Shubert Theatre on W 44th St. Dreamgirls came to the Apollo Theatre before going on tour. Anna Deavere Smith’s Let Me Down Easy made its New York premiere and it was moving to watch. A comedy/drama, Superior Donuts by Tracy Letts played at the Music Box Theatre and served as the Broadway debut vehicle for young African-American actor Jon Michael Hill. Finian’s Rainbow opened on Broadway and is still playing featuring Chuck Cooper. Ragtime has been revived and is being brilliantly presented at the Neil Simon Theatre.
In 2010, let me just mention some of the names that will be on Broadway, Denzel Washington, Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Ron Cephas Jones and Antony Mackie.
Latest posts by Linda Armstrong (see all)
- On the Aisle - August 4, 2011
- On the Aisle - May 21, 2011
- On The Aisle - May 1, 2011
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I really enjoyed
reading it, you can be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and may come back later on. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually
know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my web site =).
We will have a link exchange agreement among us
Hi! This ost could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept chattin about this. I will forward this article to him.
Fairly certain he will havve a good read. Thanks for
sharing!
Hi there, this weekend is fastidious for me, as this occasion i am reading this fantastic informative paragraph here at my residence.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads.
I am hoping to contribute & aid different customers like
its helped me. Good job.
whoah this weblog is great i like reading your articles. Stay up the good work!
You already know, lots of individuals are hunting round for
this information, you can aid them greatly.
The body of your classical guitar should be without dings or cracks in the wood.
Nowhere within the internet will you be able to find a real plethora of music download knowning that too at such easy pricing methods.
Seemingly unstoppable, realize destroy the main cities of
the world.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting
things or suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I
find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope
to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Why people still use to read news papers when in this
technological globe the whole thing is available on net?
It’s nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people on this subject, but
you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you are now not
really much more well-preferred than you may be right now.
You’re very intelligent. You recognize thus significantly with regards to this matter, made me
for my part consider it from a lot of various angles.
Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it’s something to accomplish with Girl gaga!
Your own stuffs excellent. At all times deal with it up!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and
was curious what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having
a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you
Terrific post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Thanks!
Hi there, its pleasant post concerning media print, we all understand media
is a impressive source of information.
Once it gets going, though, it’s the same old comfortable Yahoo euchre.
Basic a quick-growing mobile app market during modern times, it
can be nearly impossible to assume how such a market did not even exist merely ten years ago.
There are over thirty levels of complexity.
Someone necessarily assist to make critically posts
I might state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and to this point?
I amazed with the research you made to make this actual post
amazing. Magnificent task!
The reason for this is you can plan your money management technique from
the very starting in order that your account is never
overly exposed.
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my
own. Do you require any coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Discount How To Build A 4×8′ Shed, How To Construct A 4×8′ Shed Industrial Size, Low Value How To Build A 4×8′ Shed
With Paypal.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog so
i got here to return the prefer?.I am trying to in finding issues to enhance my web site!I guess its good enough to use a few of
your concepts!!
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post.
I like to write a little comment to support you.
Wow, wonderful weblog format! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for?
you made running a blog glance easy. The entire look of your
web site is magnificent, let alone the content!
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on net as compared to books, as
I found this piece of writing at this web site.
Pour l’immediate je constate la différence de prix de 300 euros en faveur de moulinex.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and everything.
However think of if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this blog could undeniably be one of
the most beneficial in its niche. Great blog!
You are in reality a fantastic website owner. The website
loading pace is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any special trick.
Also, the contents are a work of art. you have performed a wonderful task on this subject!
Now with Halloween over, we have entered into the true holiday
season. In terms of wearing footless tights during the day in winter, they
can be worn with almost anything. Wholesale prom dresses are designed
keeping in mind the need to suit and complement every body type and tone.
You might be near you Santa with the mall should you that.
Black curtains; whether its silk draperies, or curtain panels;
add an element of sophistication to the environment.
You can use these principles on any coloured dress or top.
Consumer goods are intermittent and also seasonal and also there is a possibility that the
Aerogarden could become a one hit wonder like numerous failed
kitchen area appliances.
You could definitely see your skills within the work you write.
The world hopes for more passionate writers like
you who are not afraid to mention how they believe.
At all times follow your heart.
As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that
can be of assistance to me. Thank you
If you love to determine a striking mountain view picture
and want to purchase it to your drawing room, then you
can rely on their services. The onus to tidy up for such activities
lies on wedding entertainment agencies. However, a lot of people never arrive at fully realize this
due to the distractions placed upon them by society.
There are additionally a few versions of the video poker that do come with progressive jackpots and depending on the dimensions of the game or
the on line casino concerned, you might be taking a look at a
million dollar jackpot.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of your website?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or
two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
It’s an awesome article designed for all the online viewers; they will get benefit from it I am sure.
This practices a statement by GREAT BRITAIN Publisher
505 Games, announcing the fact that the game they are right now developing for PSP Vita, that’s Supremacy MMA,
will end up being arriving in Fall 2011. If shoring originate a
supporter of Metal Gear Solid, bringing will love MGS4.
The Queen of Edenia symbolizes ethereal nature and her aerial magic can be quite devastating if used in the right way.
De la roulette au black-jack en passant par les grands tournoi de
poker, vous trouverez de quoi vous ravir.
Antes de publicarmos um casino acessível em nosso site,
fazemos uma verificação sobre histórico do casino, se suas
licenças estão em conformidade com país, quem é fornecedor dos
jogos para aquele casino, qual é grau de dificuldade de cada jogo, se tem atendimento e suporte aos clientes, a quantidade de jogos, número
dos prêmios, a qualidade dos jogos conectado, as formas de pagamento disponíveis, as formas de levantamento dos prêmios ganhos
e também a segurança que os mesmos possuem. http://wiki.sollinger-roots.com/Cassinos_De_Las_Vegas_T%C3%83%C2%AAm_Drinques_Sem_%C3%83%C2%B4nus_E_tamb%C3%83_m_Gar%C3%83%C2%A7onetes_De_Sainha
We knew we needed to play with one another a minimum of for an additional 10 hrs till we re-draw for day 2.
I have been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all
web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet
will be a lot more useful than ever before.