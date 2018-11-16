New Lack City

It was a mild yet brisk Sunday afternoon where the Jets organization paid tribute in honoring our men and women who have served our country in defending our freedom. On top of those breath-taking Veterans Day festivities, I was more than excited to be attending my first-ever professional football game. It was a division-rival matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. Throughout the week, there were whispers surrounding the Jets team regarding the job security of Head Coach Todd Bowles. Remember a few years back in what was probably the biggest game in the Bowles era, the Jets needed just one win to get into the playoffs facing against a not-so-good Bills team. The Bills spoiled the Jets playoff hopes as they were able to seal the win. With the current Jets team at that time with a win-loss record of 3-6, it was almost certain the team and Bowles could use a huge win.

For Gang Green, things did not go well early in the game as Bills third-string quarterback Matt Barkley connected on a big throw on the first play of the game. Barkley has not played in the NFL in 2 years. The second play, Barkley handed the ball to Buffalo’s dynamic running back LeSean McCoy who ran towards the sidelines and in for the game’s first touchdown. The team’s defense, or lack thereof, was noticeable as Buffalo scored 24 unanswered points. The Bills would continue to dominate at both ends of the field as they defeated the Jets at their home field by a score of 41-10. Never have I ever heard the home crowd boo the home team as loud as I did this past Sunday. Heartbreaking to watch, but I sure loved the experience.

It should be noted that Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold missed his first game of the year due to a sprained foot. More than likely, it was more of the organization taking precaution for the 21-year-old considering the team does have a bye week coming up which will give Darnold’s ailing foot more rest. Now the Jets sit at 3-7 with Coach Bowles more than likely coaching his last few games as head coach. Last week, the team lost to another backup quarterback in Miami’s Brock Osweiller. In what could have been two easy wins for the Jets, the last two games have seen them get outscored 54-16. All in all, Bowles and his team looked completely unprepared and overwhelmed. In fact, since Bowles came out the gates winning 10 of his first 15 games, the Jets have gone 13-29. Not to make an excuse for Bowles, but his current Jets team does not have the Pro-bowlers or playmakers needed to create a solid NFL team, but to lose to Brock Osweiller and Matt Barkley! Really? At 3-7, where do the Jets go from here?

Sports Notes: (Basketball) In Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nets guard Caris Levert was stretchered off the court after a gruesome injury to his foot. Tuesday’s MRI revealed a dislocation of his foot but an injury that will not require surgery. Levert was having a career year before the injury. (Football) After a gritty performance this past Monday night, the Giants collected their second victory of the season in what has been a very tough year. They look to keep things going as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.